Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to take over the helm of Gauteng as the new premier

This comes after the outgoing premier of the province David Makhura, announced his resignation on Tuesday, 4 October

Lesufi will be sworn in in a special sitting of the legislature on Thursday, 6 October

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

GAUTENG - Panyaza Lesufi is set to assume control of South Africa's richest province on Thursday, 4 October, after David Makhura resigned as the premiere of Gauteng.

Panyaza Lesufi is expected to take over as Gauteng premier after David Makhura resigned on Tuesday, 4 October. Image: Denzil Maregele/Foto24 & Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Makhura resigned on Tuesday, 4 October, after eight years at the helm of the Gauteng province. Makhura's resignation will come into effect on Thursday, 6 October, when the legislature sits to elect the new premier, Panyaza Lesufi.

According to TimesLIVE, Makhura announced his resignation in a statement, saying he had given the political party baton to Lesufi after his election as ANC head at the 14th provincial conference this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished incoming Gauteng Premier Lesufi a warm welcome and said the transition from one premier to the other has been smooth. A fact that Makhura also echoed in his resignation statement, SABC News reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

South Africans react to Makhura's resignation as Gauteng premier and Lesufi's impending election

South Africans shared their views on the change in administration in Gauteng.

Below are some comments:

@VillagePriestes said:

"Lol,I have more faith that it would snow in Joburg today than Panyaza being anything more than a populist that will further destroy Gauteng. Just another comrade who just couldn't wait to get his hands in the trough before only crumbs are left. He will do nothing for Gauteng"

@Nationalis02 added:

"He must resign from politics and relocate to Nigeria."

@MathekgaBino claimed:

Anything with an ANC name is cursed, I have no faith in this organization, none whatsoever. They have destroyed our beautiful country. Rendered it a failed state."

@MichaelRedhorn commented:

"Forget competency ‍♂️"

@shwabada_sizwe claimed:

"Last ANC Gauteng Premier is Panyaza, finish and klaar."

President Cyril Ramaphosa gets endorsed for 2nd Term as the ANC president by his hometown branch in Soweto

In another story, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially in the running for a second term as the African National Congress (ANC) president.

This comes after Ramaphosa's branch in Soweto's ward 11 nominated him at the branch general meeting (BGM) on Sunday, 2 October. Ramaphosa was in attendance at the meeting held at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo township.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News