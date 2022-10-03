President Cyril Ramaphosa has been given the thumbs up to run for the ANC presidency

The Chiawecca branch in Soweto's ward 11 asked the president to avail himself for a second term at the upcoming ANC elective conference

Some South Africans are upset that media houses attended the Chiawecca branch general meeting because only a few people were in attendance

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is officially in the running for a second term as the African National Congress (ANC) president.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is humbled to be nominated for a second as the ANC president. Images: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

This comes after Ramaphosa's branch in Soweto's ward 11 nominated him at the branch general meeting (BGM) on Sunday, 2 October. Ramaphosa was in attendance at the meeting held at the Hitekani Primary School in Chiawelo township.

The Chiawecca branch also named their preferred candidates for the ANC top six, reports TimesLIVE. The ANC will host its national elective conference in December, and these nominees will be in the running.

Ramaphosa's branch asked him to avail himself for a second term and nominated Paul Mashatile as his deputy. Stan Mathabatha was nominated for the ANC chairperson position, Mdumiseni Ntuli as secretary-general, and Nomvula Mokonyane as his deputy secretary-general.

The ANC's national spokesperson Pule Mabe was nominated for the treasurer-general position.

"We want our national spokesperson Pule Mabe to go and look for money so that he can swipe as our treasurer-general," said Chiawecca branch chair Mahlomola Nesengane.

The branch promised to lobby for Ramaphosa should he accept the nomination at the December conference. Speaking on eNCA, Ramaphosa stated that the outcome of the BGM was humbling.

Ramaphosa will battle against former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma for the ANC's top position.

Here's what South Africans had to say about Ramaphosa's second term nomination:

@DallasMaloca said:

"@TheGlobe_SABC, we are not gonna hear the end of this Ward 11 Chiawelo nominating Mr Phalaphala despite a dark cloud of money laundering, tax evasion n gender-based violence accusations hanging over his big nose, oopsI mean head. It's only a branch nomination, not GAUTENG. AKABUYI"

@glucose_diretse said:

"Are there any young people in Chiawelo? Or they used old age home to elect Ankole for a second term? I m also struggling to see a 50 years old person "

@karas_mafashion said:

"Today flopped. After announcing for weeks that Cyril was coming, he was only welcomed by less than 50 people. It's a shame, really! People in his home town refused to support him. It's a mess!"

