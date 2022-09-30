Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has appointed Mpho Makwana to chair Eskom's board

Makwana is a former Eskom board member and held the position of CEO for a period of nine months

CEO Andre de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim will be executive members of the power utility's board

JOHANNESBURG - A new chairperson of Eskom's board was appointed by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Nedbank Chair Mpho Makwana will assume his new set of duties on Saturday, 1 October.

Nedbank Chairman Mpho Makwana has been appointed as Eskom's new chairperson. Image: Waldo Swiegers & @ferialhaffajee

Gordhan addressed the media during a virtual briefing on Friday, 30 September, when he announced the new power utility board. The new board members were approved after a Cabinet briefing.

According to The Citizen, Makwana is a former Eskom board member and held the position of CEO for nine months.

Dr Busisiwe Vilakazi, Lwazi Goqwana, Clive le Roux, Leslie Mkhabela, Mteto Nyati, Fatima Gany, Ayanda Mafuleka, Dr Tsakani Mthombeni, Dr Claudelle von Eck, Tryphosa Ramano and Bheki Ntshalintshali are also on the board.

The only former board member to stay on is Dr Rod Crompton. TimesLIVE reported that Crompton's presence is to ensure there is continuity on the board.

Eskom's CEO Andre de Ruyter and CFO Calib Cassim will be executive members of the power utility's board.

South Africans react to the new board:

@Mndeni361 said:

"I can't believe that Minister Pravin Gordhan believes that Mpho Makwana will bring change to Eskom when he has failed to bring this change in the past. What new ideas will Mpho Makwana bring now?"

@MfundiCalvin wrote:

"Mpho Makwana makes a come back he might have some plan under his sleeve... Mteto Nyati and Tryphosa Ramano are great deals too."

@smith_tshepi commented:

"I was hoping for an Electric Engineer to lead the board. Rre Mpho Makwana is brilliant, but he has been at Eskom before, including acting as the utility's CEO. When he left, Eskom was not any better than it was when he found it."

