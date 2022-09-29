Eskom has allegedly been handed over the resignation of CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, Busi Mavuso

The board member’s alleged registration follows Minister Pravin Gordhan’s plan to restructure Eskom

The department of public enterprises recently indicated that government would deliberate on the reconstitution

JOHANNESBURG - It seems that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan’s plan to restructure Eskom’s board is underway.

Eskom board member Busi Mavuso allegedly tendered her resignation. Image: Phill Magakoe & @PhumlaniMMajozi

The power utility has reportedly been served with a resignation notice.

CEO of Business Leadership South Africa Busi Mavuso has allegedly resigned as an Eskom board member. The news of Mavuso’s alleged departure came amid the country’s energy crisis.

According to SABC News, the state-owned power utility is now down to five board members.

The department of public enterprises recently indicated that the government would deliberate on the reconstitution of a restructured Eskom board.

Gordhan said he was constantly communicating with the board about matters about the “current generation challenges", EWN reported.

SA reacts to the alleged resignation:

La Giggs Makgitlane said:

“They are on board to be strategic, but are they? All they do is earn millions for nothing.”

Tiro Leola commented:

“Good! minus one problem from Eskom.”

Elviss Mkharr wrote:

“The whole board should be dissolved...they are useless.”

Patricia Seconds commented:

“Leaving a sinking ship.”

Syabonger Jae Appocalypse Dladla added:

“Resigning and running was the same word in the thugganomics dictionary.”

Source: Briefly News