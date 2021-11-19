The Minister of Police, Bheki Cele, has reacted to South Africa's crime statistics for the last quarter

South Africa's crime statistics, particularly the rape figure, has increased dramatically in the last quarter, which is thought to be a side-effect of lockdown

South Africans are horrified by the numbers and some have even taken to social media to say that Cele should be fired over this

PRETORIA - Bheki Cele, the Minister of Police, delivered South Africa's latest crime statistics for the three-month period between July and September in a press conference. Here he said that the high figures are "deeply disturbing."

In the three-month period, 9 556 rape cases and 2000 kidnapping cases were reported. During the period referred to, South Africa was experiencing higher lockdown levels, which may have exacerbated the situation.

"The majority of people raped are women and those most vulnerable in our society," the minister said during the media briefing.

Reasons for high rape figures in SA

The number of rape cases increased by 634 from the previous quarter. 3 951 of the cases took place either in the victim or rapist's home, which indicates that the two parties knew each other prior to the incident. It follows that 400 of the cases were linked to domestic violence.

Cele acknowledged that often rape victims feel they can't go to police stations to report a rape case, as they experience secondary victimisation there. He said that the police are committed to keeping police stations stocked with evidence collection kits and that officers receive relevant training.

Police stations will receive gender-based violence (GBV) desks, which will be run by police officers who have GBV training and can assist survivors following a GBV incident, News24 reports.

Reactions to latest crime statistics

@GillianYoungBe1 said:

"I am speechless but not surprised…"

@PeterDanielsZA shared:

"And these are only the reported ones."

@neh_weewee believes:

"Minister should resign over these stats."

@AviweSo said:

"The are good at giving statistics but not doing any effort to reduce it because they are corrupt."

Bheki Cele vows to catch perpetrators in Gqeberha

Previously Briefly News reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele stated that more officers will be deployed in Gqeberha in an attempt to put an end to the violence in the Korsten area. Cele was visiting the area on Thursday when he revealed that SAPS would also be clamping down on illegal firearms.

The above follows news that numerous shots were fired during the altercation which sparked on Wednesday, 13 October. The Minister reassured residents that police would be flooding the area to search for anything illegal after he received information that Durban street is allegedly known for illegal activities.

Cele said that the law was broken in Korsten. He explained that he was informed of arson, destruction of property and guns being brandished and fired. He said police will be looking for the people involved in the crimes, property destruction and arson.

