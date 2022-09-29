Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said Eskom could soon be forced to implement Stage 15 loadshedding

He said that the country would have to invest in renewable energy while relaxing its air quality standards

Eskom would need about R300 billion to resolve SA’s crisis, but this could lead to increased electricity tariff hikes

CAPE TOWN - Stage 15 loadshedding could soon be a possibility for South Africans, according to Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. He delivered a presentation at the Africa Renewables Investment Summit in Cape Town when he made the shocking revelation.

Eskom CEO André De Ruyter said that Stage 15 Loadshedding could be a possibility. Image: Waldo Swiegers & Aaron M. Sprecher

Source: Getty Images

De Ruyter said that implementing extreme blackouts would be unthinkable, as it would lead to thousands of job losses. He said that the country would have to invest in renewable energy while relaxing its air quality standards to prevent Stage 15 loadshedding.

Jacaranda FM reported that the national power utility’s coal stations do not meet the minimum requirements for emissions.

The CEO said Eskom would need about R300 billion to resolve the country’s electricity crisis.

The large sum would be used to retrofit Eskom with equipment to clean its emissions or decommission them. However, the cost of Eskom would be too great and could lead to increased electricity tariff hikes.

According to BusinessTech, with retrofitting not considered, Eskom would have to shut down 16 gigawatts of capacity immediately and 30 gigawatts by 2025. The publication said that each stage of the power outages represents a gigawatt of power that must be shed.

Mzansi outraged by loadshedding:

https://twitter.com/Nandipha2022/status/1575200456368074752

@Willwhynot said:

“Is stage 15 when Eskom comes and steals your candles and blocks out the sun?”

@Sine12356 commented:

“Why skip 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14? And go straight to 15.”

@AviweSo wrote:

“It’s actually sabotage to force South Africa to move to renewable energy which will be run by some international companies.”

Ramaphosa’s address gets cut off after loadshedding strikes local government summit

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s speech at the local government summit was interrupted when loadshedding struck the event on Wednesday, 28 September.

President Ramaphosa was well into his address which focused on practical solutions to challenges facing local governments when the lights cut out before quickly coming back on.

Taking the disruption in stride, Ramaphosa used the opportunity to make light of the situation and address the protracted electricity crisis plaguing the nation.

Source: Briefly News