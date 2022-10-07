President Cyril Ramaphosa decided to go out and give the elderly female ANC supporters something to remember

A video was caught of uncle Cyril laying wet ones on gogos at an ANC rally, and they absolutely loved it

The people of Mzanis had a different view of what this all meant, however, most people had a good laugh

President Cyril Ramaphosa is clearly doing whatever he needs to in order to secure votes, lol. Because kissing grannies is definitely not something someone does for mahala.

President Ramaphosa had some gogos kissing him at a rally, and he didn't seem to mind. Image: Facebook / Mzansi LIVE

While uncle Cyril has shown his soft side with babies, children and even ama2k, this gogo stunt is on a whole other level.

Widely followed Facebook page Mzansi LIVE shared the video of uncle Cyril laying wet ones on grannies. Lol, some of the gogos that approached the president look a bit too excited… but our main man didn’t look like he minded it either.

Since when did kissing booths become a political tactic?

The people of Mzansi could not believe their eyes

Seeing all those grannies run up to Ramaphosa for a kiss had many Mzansi citizens cringing while they laughed themselves into tears. Knowing how soft Cyril can be, many were touched by the love and care he showed the elder women.

Take a look at the mixed feels:

Malvern Mariyano said:

“Leave these grannies they thirsty as well the guy had to quench them a bit”

Owen Ripinda said:

“The same dude said we shouldn't kiss, hug and shake due to covid”

Adnan Essop said:

“She made him pay for that vote ”

Charles Chirwa said:

“Then they complain about ma 2000 behavior today.”

Steezy Molly FX said:

“He won their hearts... With so much mess in this country.”

SA reacts to Cyril Ramaphosa saying there was no drama within ANC choosing Panyaza Lesufi as GP premier

In other news, Briefly News reported that Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the pending appointment of Panyaza Lesufi as the new premier of Gauteng and said Lesufi is ready for the job.

The president addressed the media in Kempton Park at the South African Democratic Teachers Union meeting on 4 October, reported Eyewitness News.

The president said the African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) is behind Lesufi, who also chairs the ANC in Gauteng.

