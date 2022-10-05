Cyril Ramaphosa said he has confidence in Panyaza Lesufi for the new position he's about to occupy after he is sworn in on Thursday

The president wished David Makhura well and stated the change was seamless with no infighting

Mzansi weighed in on Ramaphosa's statement and the appointment of Lesufi as the new Gauteng premier.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Cyril Ramaphosa believes Panyaza Lesufi will do a good job as premier. Image:@Lesufi/Twitter and Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images

Source: UGC

GAUTENG - Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the pending appointment of Panyaza Lesufi as the new premier of Gauteng and said Lesufi is ready for the job.

The president addressed the media in Kempton Park at the South African Democratic Teachers Union meeting on 4 October, reported Eyewitness News

The president said the African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee (PEC) is behind Lesufi, who also chairs the ANC in Gauteng.

According to the Daily Maverick, Ramaphosa said the transition will be smooth because David Makhura resigned on Tuesday and publicly expressed that he wanted to step down.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"It is a smooth transition. The premier had gone public himself and said that he would be leaving, so there's no drama, it's all been well executed, and we wish the new premier well, and we wish Makhura well too as he goes forward."

Watch the video of the president below:

South Africans took to social media to react to the president's message about the incoming Gauteng premier Lesufi:

@OwenChipen stated:

"Panyaza Lesufi worked very well as MEC for education in Gauteng, but who will replace him? We don't want our children to suffer."

@alanjfuchs wrote:

"Don't pretend it's a smooth transition and feed us propaganda. Makhura was pushed out by the Adiwele faction."

@EdwardTlou1 said:

"Congratulations, Mr Lesufi! I believe that you are one of the few competent leaders we still have. Wishing you well in your new endeavor."

@Ngqombo_EC asked:

"Couldn't Panyaza wait for 2024 to begin his term with a new mandate from the electorate, or he fears ANC might lose Gauteng? They are all greedy for power."

@UnderpantsAnton mentioned:

"Lesufi has never accounted for the "deep cleaning" fraud under his watch - ANC is corrupt to the core."

@NathanL18293484 commented:

"I hope his effectiveness is not diluted."

@JAHC1 said:

"I wonder if the President highlighted Makhura's achievements if any? Today, the newspaper's front page is 'Triple whammy hits Joburg: no water, no electricity and no one steering the ship'."

@JabulanoG commented:

"The heart may be in the right place, but the ANC political machinery especially with competing interests and whims do prove difficult for any of their cadres to govern effectively."

Panyaza Lesufi to be sworn in as new Gauteng Premier on Thursday after David Makhura resigned

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Panyaza Lesufi is set to assume control of South Africa's richest province on Thursday, 4 October, after David Makhura resigned as the premiere of Gauteng.

Makhura resigned on Tuesday, 4 October, after eight years at the helm of the Gauteng province. Makhura's resignation will come into effect on Thursday, 6 October, when the legislature sits to elect the new premier, Panyaza Lesufi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News