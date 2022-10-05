Nandi Madida and Zakes Batwini found themselves trending on social media after trolls shared thoughts on the stars' marriage

Although hailed for being one of the most loving and unproblematic couples in the entertainment industry, fans feel they are not a perfect match

One fan suggested that Nandi Madida is better off married to rapper K.O than her husband, Zakes Bantwini

Social media users are dishing thoughts on celebrity relationships again. Nandi Madida and Zakes Bantwini were the targets, and many said the two don't look good together.

Social media users have suggested that Nandi Madida should leave Zakes Bantwini for rapper K.O. Image: @nandi_madida.

It all started when a Twitter user with the handle @ChrisExcel102 posted a collage of Nandi and rapper K.O and another snap with the singer and her husband, Zakes Bantwini.

According to ZAlebs, the Twitter user took to the micro-blogging app to reveal that if it were up to fans, they would have preferred Nandi to date K.O. Surprisingly, many social media users supported the point, with some saying they were gutted to find out that the Skanda Love hitmakers were not an item.

@Yenkosi said:

"AND Zakes making sure he's not fumbling with thhis one. Coz deep down he knows he won with Nandi."

@Lordnova26 added:

"I remember how disappointed i was when i found out they're not dating __it was jst a Music video. Namanje angkaxoli."

@BeatsbyAnarky1 wrote:

"the way she is holding his hand you can see that unamahloni ukuba noZakes eBantwini."

@NgobeniSydneu added:

"How do people be entitled to a point of matching someone's wife with some guy."

Sithelo Shozi shows off her new set of teeth, South Africans share mixed reactions: "She looks beautiful"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Sithelo Shozi is living the life only a few ladies dream of. The mother of three who has been trending following her accusations against Andile Mpisane is finally getting the body of her dreams.

The Durban-based DJ caused a buzz when she debuted her new body after cosmetic surgery in Turkey. She denounced those who stigmatize surgeries, saying they need to stop.

Not only did Sithelo get a new bum and hips in Turkey, but she also bought a new set of teeth. The star, who rarely smiles in her images, shocked her fans when she posted a picture grinning, ZAlebs reports. It wasn't long before peeps noticed that she had brand new teeth.

