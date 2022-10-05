Blood and Water actress Gail Mabalane set social media timelines on fire when she posted a stunning picture

The talented actress and media personality wowed peeps with her absolutely gorgeous natural hair

Social media users quickly flooded her comments section with praise for her ageless beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gail Mabalane has been praised for her ageless beauty. The Rockville star had Mzansi drooling when she posted a stunning picture rocking her natural hair.

Gail Mabalane recently shared stunning snaps rocking her natural hair. Image: @gail_mabalane.

Source: Instagram

The actress reminded Mzansi why she is regarded as one of the most beautiful stars in the country. She ditched heavy make-up and long wigs for a clean and natural look.

Heading to her Twitter page, the Blood and Water star shared the stunning snap that had turned heads on the micro-blogging site. Social media users took to Gail Mabalane's post's comments section to ask the star for her secret to the ageless beauty.

@TruthOrPeace_ wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"The shades ."

@MR_S_Dlamini said:

"I hope they paying you in shares the value you giving them buka sekumele ngiyothenga khona manje."

@kgatjie commented:

"I lost my hair after I got vaccinated, would these products help?"

@HanifaHoosen added:

"Our phones are already overheating Gail."

@Lindiwe57235946 noted:

"Looking great G❤️‍."

Faith Nketsi vows to be the best wife to Nzuzo Njilo in a sweet post: "Thank you for making sure I’m happy"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that Faith Nketsi has penned an emotional message for her husband, Nzuzo Njilo. The reality TV star shared a glimpse of her baby shower alongside a lengthy caption.

The newlywed media personality shared a heartwarming message thanking her hubby for being the best husband and father to their baby girl, Sky.

TimesLIVE reports that the Have Faith star said they are both enjoying parenting. She added that she will try her best to be a good wife and great mom. She wrote:

"To my husband. Thank you! I still can’t believe you are my husband I’m so blessed to have you. I can’t believe I once lived a life without you, today, I can’t live without you."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News