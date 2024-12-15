Bafana Bafana Star Explains Why He Struggled at Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns

Bafana Bafana star Edward Manqele has come out to explain why he struggled to perform during his time with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The South African striker joined the Brazilians in 2012 from Free State Stars but left two years later before joining Amakhosi in 2015 from Chippa United and lasted only two seasons at the club.

“At Sundowns, it became a bit difficult because when you get there, you find players who are in the same position. You would find the seven of you in one position,” he told FARPost.

“So it was a bit difficult. But then, as a player, you don’t have to give up because I have played certain games and scored in a few.

“At Chiefs, I struggled a bit because you get there, and you find the likes of Bernard Parker still doing good.

“I also found Siphelele Mthembu; there was also Bongani Ndulula. So the competition was a bit hectic, but you must fight for your spot. as a player.”

