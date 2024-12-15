TS Galaxy star Sphiwe Mahlangu has commented on his team clash with Kaizer Chiefs in the Premier Soccer League on Monday evening.

The South African forward is optimistic about his club's chance against a struggling Amakhosi side under Nasreddine Nabi.

“The game against Chiefs gives us a chance to increase our chances of getting into the top eight before this year ends,” Mahlangu told Sowetan.

“It’s a game that’s going to be difficult because Chiefs are a big team, and they’re eager to bounce back after losing against Polokwane,” Mahlangu added.

“We didn’t start well, but we've been doing well since the new coach took over. We have managed to avoid losing in our last four games, which has boosted our confidence massively. We are turning the corner now, and we want to see ourselves in the top eight before the end of the year,” he concluded.

Source: Briefly News