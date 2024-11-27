A video making the rounds on social media shows suspects fleeing from police amid a raid at Durban warehouses

The clip, posted by X user @imapatriotsa, comes after law enforcement uncovered the facilities stocking expired goods

Social media users welcomed the police's efforts as they mounted a stern pushback against criminality in the province

Suspects were filmed scaling walls to escape from the police during raids on warehouses in Durban. Images: @SAPoliceService

DURBAN — A video has surfaced of KwaZulu-Natal police officers chasing down a group fleeing from an industrial area.

It comes after KwaZulu-Natal police conducted raids at warehouses in Bluff, South Durban, stocking mostly expired goods and counterfeit clothing.

KZN police pursue fleeing suspects

Briefly News reported that the law enforcement operation on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, revealed that the stock was imported from other countries.

KZN Provincial Commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said a shipping company distributed the goods to wholesale and retail clients at the facilities.

The police confirmed a connection between the expired goods and those found in spaza shops amid a crackdown on unregistered spaza shops.

The clip of the police's foot chase — as officials, including KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, leave the yard of one of the warehouses after concluding the unannounced visit — shows heavily armed officers calling after the suspects scaling the walls to escape from law enforcement.

Police bark commands, ordering them to go back. However, the suspects seemingly ignore the orders.

At the same time, the person filming narrates that the warehouse from which they were fleeing was Chinese-owned.

"We'll kill you," another officer says.

The 157-second clip, which ends without the police seen to apprehend the suspects, garnered nearly 270,000 views after 66 hours.

Online users were overwhelmingly impressed with law enforcement's stern fightback against criminality in the province.

One online user, @MambheleM, expected more to come from the efforts.

"South Africa is still going to be busy. We are cleaning the country. Proudly South African. No DNA, Just RSA!" they wrote.

Another user, @mrsmphuthi, reflected on the spaza shop crackdown.

"In my area [of KZN], all the spaza shops are closed."

@b_dikela sand Mkhwanazi's praises:

"Under Mkhwanazi, KZN police are [providing] us [with] excellent service. Criminals know their days are numbered."

@Tlou_regi offered:

"What I love about KZN [is] no politician has come forward to claim to be responsible for what the police are doing down there. It’s just the police doing their work."

