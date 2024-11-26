The South African Police Service in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal raided a house in Pinetown

They found an operation manufacturing fake hair products, which were stored in the entire house

South Africans were not stunned by the discovery, and some highlighted the commonality of fake hair products in the market

With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.

Cops in Pinetown discovered a fake hair product operation. Images: _NMabaso/X and Fizkes/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

PINETOWN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal uncovered a house that produced fake hair products.

Cops bust fake hair operation

According to @ewnreporter, the police made the discovery in Pinetown, west of Durban, on 26 November 2024. Videos posted showed that police tapes cordoned off the house. Inside the house, the police found various chemicals that the operators had used to create fake hair products.

Buckets and boxes full of chemicals and containers were stacked next to the wall. Some of the products included Chebe hair growth products and hair moisturisers. It's not clear whether the police made any arrests during the operation.

View the tweets here:

South Africans not surprised

Netizens discussed the findings, which did not surprise many.

Kabelo claimed:

"Watch Pakistani manufacturing YouTube videos. You will understand that Pakistani people believe in reverse engineering everything from shoes and food to cars."

A Taste for the Theatrical said:

"Where is the town planning department? Locals must jump through hoops to regularise businesses."

MakTheApologeticsGuy said:

"There is another place in Boksburg. It is like a factory or warehouse around Osborne Street."

Philisiwe said:

"These are the products used by black people, the same people who owned the busted warehouse last week."

Qhaa Qwaba said:

"Black child, you are on your own."

SAPS prevents robbery

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the South African Police Service prevented a would-be robbery.

The Gauteng police followed two cars from Wadeville in Ekurhuleni to the Gosforth tollgate on the N17. They stopped the vehicles and searched them. They found rifles with ammunition, and four men were arrested. SA clapped for the police.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News