Durban SAPS Uncover House That Produces Fake Hair Products, SA Reacts
- The South African Police Service in Durban in KwaZulu-Natal raided a house in Pinetown
- They found an operation manufacturing fake hair products, which were stored in the entire house
- South Africans were not stunned by the discovery, and some highlighted the commonality of fake hair products in the market
With nine years' experience, Tebogo Mokwena, a current affairs writer for Briefly News, provided insights into the criminal justice system and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PINETOWN, KWAZULU-NATAL — The South African Police Service in KwaZulu-Natal uncovered a house that produced fake hair products.
Cops bust fake hair operation
According to @ewnreporter, the police made the discovery in Pinetown, west of Durban, on 26 November 2024. Videos posted showed that police tapes cordoned off the house. Inside the house, the police found various chemicals that the operators had used to create fake hair products.
Buckets and boxes full of chemicals and containers were stacked next to the wall. Some of the products included Chebe hair growth products and hair moisturisers. It's not clear whether the police made any arrests during the operation.
South Africans not surprised
Netizens discussed the findings, which did not surprise many.
Kabelo claimed:
"Watch Pakistani manufacturing YouTube videos. You will understand that Pakistani people believe in reverse engineering everything from shoes and food to cars."
A Taste for the Theatrical said:
"Where is the town planning department? Locals must jump through hoops to regularise businesses."
MakTheApologeticsGuy said:
"There is another place in Boksburg. It is like a factory or warehouse around Osborne Street."
Philisiwe said:
"These are the products used by black people, the same people who owned the busted warehouse last week."
Qhaa Qwaba said:
"Black child, you are on your own."
SAPS prevents robbery
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on "Recommended for you" and enjoy!
