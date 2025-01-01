SAPS Spoils Boy Who Was Ill-Treated by Santa Claus in Viral Video
- The South African Police Service put a smile on a child's face after an unpleasant experience on Christmas Day
- A video of an incident where a man dressed as Santa Claus ignored the child went viral, and SAPS acted
- They visited his home, and South Africans applauded the police for the thoughtful gesture
EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE — The South African Police Services turned a child's horrible Christmas Day into a joyous occasion as one of the police officers dressed up as Santa Claus and paid the child a surprise visit.
Cop dresses up as Santa
According to @SAPoliceService, the officer visited the child, who lives in East London in the Eastern Cape, on 31 December 2024. The visit came after a video went viral. In the video, the little boy is ignored by a man dressed as Santa Claus, who is attending to other children. The police officers from the Buffalo City District visited his home in Gonubie and made his day special .
When the cops arrived at his home, he was filled with happiness and excitement, and they embraced the cop dressed in Santa Claus, a legend that originated in 270 AD. They also received gifts from the police.
The cops also distributed food to members of the community in need. A woman recently celebrated her birthday by handing out food to needy community members.
View the tweet here:
SA fawns over cops
Nertizrns were touched by the police's gesture.
Edo said:
"Well done. It's not your duty, but nevertheless, well done."
Sandile Msibi said:
"Commendable SAPS."
Jojo said:
"Racism has become worse, and unfortunately, it is perpetuated by politicians. How can a Santa ignore other children because of their race? That racist Santa is not supposed to entertain any children. He needs help."
LC said:
"It is a great feature in the spirit of Ubuntu."
Sthembiso_RSA said:
"Well done to the officers."
