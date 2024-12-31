A viral TikTok video shows a policeman hesitating to enter his home after his mother learned he was chasing people during his night shift

The officer, despite his uniform and authority, shows complete respect as his mother scolds him with a stick in hand

The humorous incident sparked discussions about African parenting, with many praising the mother's dedication to discipline regardless of her son's profession

A man posted a video of his friend, a SAPS officer, getting disciplined by his mom after coming home from a night shift. The video went viral on TikTok. Images: @mr_greenshots

Source: TikTok

A video shared by TikTok user @mr_greenshots shows a uniformed police officer's hilarious encounter with his angry mother. The officer can be seen nervously approaching his house after his mother discovered he'd been chasing people during his night shift, proving that a mother's authority trumps any badge.

The footage captures the officer's reluctant entry as his mother waits at the door, armed with a stick.

Despite being an officer, he receives a light disciplinary tap, much to the amusement of the person recording. The mother then turns her attention to the cameraman, who quickly retreats.

Watch the video below.

Police life challenges

The incident offers a lighter look at police officers' lives while highlighting the demanding nature of their work.

SAPS officers typically work four consecutive 12-hour shifts, totalling 48 hours weekly, which can affect their performance and well-being.

Mzansi reacts with laughter

@Sphelele_codes ⚛️ joked:

"Assaulting an officer is a crime."

@SAPS quipped:

"Does the government know about this."

@Ishmael Curtis Appolus praised:

"A police officer who has a mother like this is well-disciplined and behaved... God bless colleague."

@Tee S Inyosi laughed:

"As long as you're living under my roof, you're not a police 😂"

@user2530807955600 noted:

"I can only imagine how many nights this mother doesn't sleep when her son is on duty."

Source: Briefly News