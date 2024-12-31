“You Live Under My Roof”: Mom Disciplines Police Officer Son, SA Can’t Deal
- A viral TikTok video shows a policeman hesitating to enter his home after his mother learned he was chasing people during his night shift
- The officer, despite his uniform and authority, shows complete respect as his mother scolds him with a stick in hand
- The humorous incident sparked discussions about African parenting, with many praising the mother's dedication to discipline regardless of her son's profession
A video shared by TikTok user @mr_greenshots shows a uniformed police officer's hilarious encounter with his angry mother. The officer can be seen nervously approaching his house after his mother discovered he'd been chasing people during his night shift, proving that a mother's authority trumps any badge.
The footage captures the officer's reluctant entry as his mother waits at the door, armed with a stick.
Despite being an officer, he receives a light disciplinary tap, much to the amusement of the person recording. The mother then turns her attention to the cameraman, who quickly retreats.
Watch the video below.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Police life challenges
The incident offers a lighter look at police officers' lives while highlighting the demanding nature of their work.
SAPS officers typically work four consecutive 12-hour shifts, totalling 48 hours weekly, which can affect their performance and well-being.
Mzansi reacts with laughter
@Sphelele_codes ⚛️ joked:
"Assaulting an officer is a crime."
@SAPS quipped:
"Does the government know about this."
@Ishmael Curtis Appolus praised:
"A police officer who has a mother like this is well-disciplined and behaved... God bless colleague."
@Tee S Inyosi laughed:
"As long as you're living under my roof, you're not a police 😂"
@user2530807955600 noted:
"I can only imagine how many nights this mother doesn't sleep when her son is on duty."
Other SAPS stories making waves
- A woman's search for a handsome police officer goes viral as she turns to TikTok for help finding her uniformed crush.
- North West police arrest a man who brazenly stole an ambulance while paramedics were busy with a patient.
- SAPS responds to a viral video of teenagers playing on a police van, with South Africans surprisingly defending the officers' calm response.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za