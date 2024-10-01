Santa Claus's age in 2024: how old is the jolly legend today?

Santa Claus, the jolly figure of Christmas, has enchanted children for centuries with his gifting deeds. However, many are always curious to know his age since he has remained the same old elf throughout the decades. So, what is Santa Claus's age in 2024?

Santa Claus was a man who was thought to have committed many generous acts, spreading kindness and the spirit of giving to many different communities. Photo: @Jose Luis Pelaez (modified by author)

Santa Claus' timeless spirit continues to spread joy and magic around the globe, reminding people of the joy of giving. This legendary character embodies the essence of childhood dreams with his twinkling eyes and hearty laugh, uniting generations in celebration. So, how old is Santa Claus in 2024?

Santa Claus' profile summary

Full name St Nicholas Popular known as Santa Claus Gender Male Date of birth March 15, 270 AD Age 1753 years (in 2024) Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Patara, Lycia(part of present-day Turkey) Ethnicity White Eye colour Blue Hair colour White Weight 250 pounds(approx) Height 5 feet 5 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Relationship status Married Spouse Gertrude (Mrs Claus) Children Kitty Claus

What is Santa Claus's age in 2024?

Santa Claus, originally known as St Nicholas (age 1753 years old in 2024), was born on March 15, 270 AD. The origin of Santa Claus comes from the narrative of a monk named Saint Nicholas, who was born on March 15, 270 AD.

Santa Claus. Photo by Alexandr Dubynin

Where was Santa Claus born?

Santa Claus is initially believed to be a famous monk, Saint Nicholas, renowned for his generosity and selflessness. He was born in Patara, Lycia (part of present-day Turkey), and his parents passed on while he was still young. It is believed that he used his inheritance to help the poor and the ailing.

He later served as bishop of Myra in Asia Minor, a city now called Demre. The pagan Roman empire imprisoned him before being freed by Constantine the Great, and he continued his good deeds before dying on December 6, 270 AD-now St Claus Day.

The Dutch continued to celebrate Saint Nicholas's feast day, December 6. It was a common practice for children to put out their shoes the night before. In the morning, they would discover the gifts Saint Nicholas had left for them.

Dutch immigrants brought the legend of Saint Nicholas, known to them as Sint Nikolaas or, by his nickname, Sinterklaas, to America in the 1700s. He underwent various transformations in America to become the Santa Claus of Christmas Day instead of December 6.

Did Santa Claus have a wife?

The legendary Santa Claus was married to Mrs. Claus. She resides in the North Pole with her husband, Santa Claus, and the elves.

It is alleged that she was born somewhere around south Canada and that her first name is Gertrude. She is best known for baking cookies with elves, nurturing the reindeer, and making toys with her husband.

St. Claus Day is celebrated on December 6 every year to remember his good deeds. Photo by Jose Luis Pelaez

How old is Santa Claus' wife?

The exact age of Mrs Claus has yet to be discovered. However, she is alleged to be approximately the same age as her husband, Santa Claus: 1753 years. It is also believed that she likes to celebrate her birthday on the spring Equinox, a perfect blend of day and night.

Has Santa had a baby?

In many of Santa Claus's origin narratives, it is believed that the Chrismas hero and his wife bore no children. However, the Christmas Burlesque musical from 1892 and Hertford Mercury and Reformer December 8, 1950, depicted the old couple as having a daughter, Kitty Claus.

When was Santa born and when did he die?

Santa Claus was allegedly born on March 15, 270 AD, under the zodiac sign Pisces. The legendary Santa Claus died on December 6, 343 AD. Hence, St. Claus Day is celebrated on December 6 every year to remember his good deeds.

How old was Santa Claus when he died?

Santa Claus died at 73 years old in Myra, Türkiye. He passed away on December 6, 343, and the day is commemorated yearly by gifting others as he would do during his lifetime.

Santa Claus is famous for his generosity and selflessness. Photo by HollenderX2

Where did Santa Claus' look originate from?

The first look of Santa originated in the early nineteenth century. His image became popular after Clement Moore's 1823 poem A Visit from St. Nicholas popularized the image across North America.

The poem depicted Santa as a portly, jolly, white-bearded man who arrived in a flying sleigh drawn by reindeer and came down the chimney carrying a sack full of toys for deserving children. The traditional 1823 Christmas poem A Visit from St. Nicholas relates that Santa has:

chubby and plump, a right jolly old elf. … a little round belly that shook when he laughed, like a bowl full of jelly.

Cartoonist Thomas Nast enhanced Santa Claus's look by drawing him wearing a red outfit and a hat with a white fur trim. He accessorized the suit with a black leather belt and boots.

Santa Claus carrying gift sack in the snow. Photo by Jose Luis Pelaez

How old is Santa Claus in human years?

Judging by his looks, white beard, and hair, the legendary man is approximately 70-80 years old. However, he is probably hundreds of years old.

Is Santa Claus 200 years old?

Santa Claus is much older than 200 years. He was allegedly born in 270 AD as Saint Nicholas.

What is Santa's real name?

The Christmas legend's real name is Saint Nicholas. However, Saint Nicholas evolved into Santa Claus, which became the most widespread name.

Santa Claus's age in 2024 reflects his timeless legacy. He continues to inspire belief in the extraordinary, uniting generations with his festive cheer. His enduring presence ensures that the magic of Christmas lives on in every heart.

