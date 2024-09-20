How old is Salish Matter? Age, family, and biography of the star
Salish Matter is an American social media influencer. The celebrity kid is popularly known as the daughter of renowned photographer, author, and social media influencer Jordan Matter. So, how old is Salish Matter?
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Salish Matter's profile summary
- How old is Salish Matter?
- Who are Salish Matter's parents?
- Social media career
- Is Salish dating Nidal?
- What is Salish Matter's net worth?
- FAQs
Salish Matter skyrocketed to stardom after appearing on her father's YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram videos. She has since made a name for herself in social media and accumulated an extensive fan base on various platforms.
Salish Matter's profile summary
|Full name
|Salish Matter
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|November 29, 2009
|Age
|14 years old(as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Nyack, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|4 feet 1 inch
|Weight
|84 pounds (around)
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Parents
|Jordan Matter and Lauren Boyer
|Siblings
|One ( Hudson Matter)
|Profession
|YouTuber, Instagram personality and gymnast
|Social media
|Instagram, YouTube
|Net worth
|$3 million (approx)
How old is Salish Matter?
Salish Matter (age 14 years old as of 2024) was born on November 29, 2009, in Nyack, New York, United States. Her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.
Who are Salish Matter's parents?
Her father, Jordan Matter, is a famous YouTuber, photographer, and social media star. Jordan is also an accomplished author, having written Dancers Among Us and Born To Dance—Celebrating the Wonder of Childhood. Salish Matter's mother, Lauren Boyer, is a veterinarian.
The celebrity kid has one older brother, Hudson Matter. Hudson is also an Instagram star, YouTuber, and photographer. Her paternal grandparents are Alex Matter, a film director, and retired model Paula Feiten.
Where does Salish Matter live?
The social media sensation resides with her parents in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is of American nationality and white ethnic background.
Social media career
Salish Matters' social media journey began with appearances on her father's YouTube videos. She subsequently rose to fame, which caused her parents to launch her private Instagram account in June 2020. As of writing, she has a massive following of over 3.2 million on the platform, primarily posting engaging images and dancing videos.
YouTube
The star kid is also a popular YouTuber. She has appeared in numerous videos on her father's self-titled YouTube channel and has been featured in some of her brother's YouTube videos.
Additionally, Salish has a YouTube channel that has accumulated over 1.86 million subscribers. She has collaborated on videos with famous YouTube families such as Matt & Rebecca and The Royalty Family. She has also collaborated with fellow celebrity kid Nidal Wonder, whom she refers to as her best friend.
Is Salish dating Nidal?
Nidal Wonder is a young Instagram star, YouTuber, self-taught gymnast, and famous singer from the United States. He gained immense popularity after posting his athletic videos and photos on Instagram and YouTube.
Nidal and Salish are great friends and often appear on each other's Instagram and YouTube videos. Although rumours about their relationship have not yet been proven, Nidal recently confirmed their dating through a TikTok stream.
They have also released a song called Shipping Us (The Truth About Their Relationship), which addresses their alleged relationship;
Everybody shippin' us. Maybe we're just friends. Everybody shippin' us. Gotta wait until the end. Maybe in the future, I guess it all depends. But for right now. We're just friends.
What is Salish Matter's net worth?
According to Social Storage and Fashion Ticky, the social media star has an estimated net worth of $3 million. She derives her earnings from her various social media ventures.
FAQs
Salish Matter is a renowned Instagram star, YouTuber, and gymnast from the United States. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about the celebrity kid;
Is Salish Matter a gymnast?
The American celebrity kid is a level-seven gymnast competing for Broadway_SC. In 2021, she competed and won a medal at the USA Gymnastics regional championship.
What is Salish Matter's real name?
Her real name is Salish Matter. According to her father, her older brother, Hudson, came up with the name while sailing in the Northwest Pacific.
How tall is Salish Matter?
She is 4 feet 8 Inches (124 centimetres) tall and weighs around 84 pounds (38 kilograms). She has brown eyes and hair.
Who is older, Salish or Nidal?
Salish is older than Nidal. As of this writing, she is 14 years old, while Nidal is 13. Salish was born on November 29, 2009, while Nidal was born on December 21, 2010.
How old is Salish Matter? Many of her fans have been curious about her age, following her achievements at a tender age. She is an American Instagram influencer, YouTuber, and celebrity kid best known as Jordan Matter's daughter.
