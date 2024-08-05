Nidal Wonder's age, birthday, real name, origins, girlfriend, and more

Nidal Wonder has shown resilience and ingenuity in creating and sustaining social media content that has captivated many. What is more astonishing is that Nidal Wonder's age contrasts with the followership he commands on his social media accounts.

YouTuber Nidal Wonder. Photo: @nidal.wonder_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Nidal Wonder is a young American social media content creator, budding gymnast, and singer. He came into the spotlight with content-creating skills that have helped him amass a large following on Instagram and YouTube. The creator uploads content on his social media pages, from flipping and gymnastic videos to pictures of himself visiting different places.

Nidal Wonder's biography summary

Full name Nidal Ajib Best known as Nidal Wonder Gender Male Date of birth 21 December 2010 Age 13 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Clovis, California, United States Current residence Clovis, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 4'4" (130 cm) Weight 80 lbs (36 kg) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Aedryca Ajib Siblings 3 Net worth $1 million–$5 million Profession Instagram star, YouTuber, gymnast, singer Social media account Instagram, YouTube

What is Nidal Wonder's age?

As of August 2024, the young social media content creator is 13. His real name is Nidal Ajib, and his adopted pseudonym comes from their group, The Wonder Family. Only one of Nidal Wonder's parents is known online: his mother, Aedryca.

Since he was born on 21 December 2010, Nidal Wonder's birthday celebration is held every December. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

According to the Instagram star's IMDb profile, he is known for Do you believe in maJic?, a movie released in 2019; The Only Real Spiderman, released in 2018; and Everybody Shippin' Us, released in 2021.

Fast facts on the content creator. Photo: @nidal.wonder on Instagram (modified by author)

What country is Nidal from?

The young Instagram star was born in Clovis, California, United States of America. As for Nidal Wonder's ethnicity, he is of mixed ethnicity with dominant Arab roots from Lebanon.

What language does Nidal speak?

The YouTuber speaks two languages: English and Arabic. His family has lived off and on in Lebanon, so his siblings can speak Arabic fluently. He can be seen in a TikTok video, where he is learning and practising Arabic with his siblings.

How tall is Nidal Wonder?

The content creator currently stands approximately 4 feet 4 inches (130 centimetres) and weighs around 80 pounds (36 kilograms). Since he is still growing, Nidal Wonder's height will increase.

Is Nidal the youngest Flipper?

The young YouTuber declared he was the youngest Flipper in a TikTok video. He started flipping around ten and is considered one of the youngest self-taught flippers. However, he does not hold the world record as the world's youngest Flipper.

What happened to Nidal Wonder?

On 5 March 2024, the young YouTuber collided with a scooter. The accident inflicted severe injuries, which included a broken leg, fractured collarbone, bruised ribs, and significant head trauma, necessitating surgery.

The content creator was unconscious for four days after the accident, but he has recovered and returned to his flipping activities since 14 April 2024.

Nidal and Salish had some fun after his recovery, and Salish surprised the content creator with a super fun scavenger hunt. According to a YouTube video, it was an attempt to give him a dream day and help him walk again

Who is Nidal dating in 2024?

Nidal Wonder's girlfriend is Salish Matter, who he announced in a recent YouTube video. The lovebirds have often been seen together and constantly create content.

Salisha is reportedly Nidal Wonder's crush, although she might be older than him.

Nidal's net worth

According to Popular Net Worth and Waploaded, his net worth is between $1 and $5 million. His earnings from his joint YouTube account with Juju are also substantial.

The content creator and his girlfriend, Salish. Photo: @salishmatter, @nidal.wonder_ on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Juju and Nidal's YouTube account has about 1.9 million subscribers. According to YouTubers.me, the duo's YouTube earnings are between $145,000 and $872,000.

Frequently asked questions

As the content creator continues to grow his fan base through his success, many are eager to know more about the 13-year-old. Here are some frequently asked questions about the American Instagram star and YouTuber.

Is Nidal Wonder alive? He is alive and well. He was involved in an accident but has recovered and is back on social media.

Who is Nidal Wonder's crush? She is Salish Matter. The two have been together for some time, creating content.

How old is Nidal Wonder? The content creator is 13; he was born on 21 December 2010.

What is Nidal Wonder's net worth? His net worth is between $1 and $5 million. Most of his income and earnings come from his content creation on social media.

Compared to his success and achievements on social media, Nidal Wonder's age, especially on Instagram and YouTube, arouses curiosity and admiration. The young American self-taught gymnast is capturing the hearts of millions on the internet with his skills.

