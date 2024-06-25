Sam Hartman's age, height, weight, and career: The NFL star's bio

Sam Hartman is a talented quarterback who plays for the Washington Commanders in the NFL. He showcased exceptional skills and impressive stats during high school and college football. Due to his numerous accolades, Sam Hartman's age, family, career, and lifestyle have become a topic of discussion.

Sam Hartman is a former quarterback for Wake Forest and Notre Dame. His exceptional quarterback skills have earned him a spot among the ACC's top three and the FBS's top 25 all-time leaders in several categories. His achievements include a high ranking for touchdown passes, completions, attempts, and yards.

Sam Hartman's age

Sam Hartman is 24 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 29 July 1999 in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

Sam Hartman's family

The football player's father is Mark Harman, a doctor and surgeon, and his mother is Lisa Hartman. Sam has an older brother named Joe Hartman. He once played basketball at Division III Haverford College in Pennsylvania.

Sam also had an adopted brother named Demitri Allison, who his parents brought into their family when he was in middle school. His half-brother went on to play football at Elon but later died at the age of 21 years.

He committed suicide in November 2015. Sam and Demitri were close, and this made Sam wear the jersey No. 10 in honour of his late brother. He also has a wristband with the initials D.A.

Sam Hartman's education

Sam started his junior high education at in Davidson, North Carolina. He later moved to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in 2017.

What does Sam Hartman study?

In 2018, Sam gained a scholarship to study at Wake Forest University. He later left there in 2022 and transferred to Notre Dame in 2023. He is a non-degree-seeking student majoring in communications and minoring in journalism.

Sam Hartman's college career

Hartman threw for 6,388 yards and 69 touchdowns at Davidson Day, earning first-team all-state honours and four Charlotte Observer Awards. The quarterback also set a county record with a 563-yard game. He later moved to Oceanside Collegiate Academy in 2017.

In his senior year at the academy, he led the team to a 7-3 record, throwing for 3,093 yards and 29 touchdowns, plus nine rushing scores. Sam's talent earned him a three-star rating and the No. 12 pro-style passer ranking in the 2018 class. The documentary QB1: Beyond the Lights featured Sam's football journey.

How many years did Sam Hartman play for Wake Forest?

Hartman played for five seasons. He began as a freshman in 2018 and threw for 1,984 yards and 16 touchdowns. Despite a slight sophomore slump, he rebounded in 2020, leading Wake Forest to a 4-3 record with 2,224 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Sam's junior year was remarkable, earning him the Gator Bowl co-MVP award, the Brian Piccolo Award in 2022, and setting multiple school records. He later transferred to Notre Dame in January 2023, intending to get drafted into the NFL. During an interview, Sam said the following:

This is what you have to do when you go into the league, is come into a new place where there's not a lot of familiar faces. There’s a lot of eyes (on you), which is pretty obvious at this point. I think you never really know until you’re out of it what it means to be in this position. Just as much as I can, I’m trying to soak it in.

After transferring to Notre Dame for his final season, Hartman started 57 games before declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft. In his college career, Hartman's achievements include 15,656 passing yards, 134 touchdowns, and a 59.8% completion rate. He also rushed for 978 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Did Sam Hartman get drafted into the NFL?

He was not drafted but landed a lucrative deal with the NFL Washington Commanders as an undrafted agent. He signed a three-year contract worth $2.85 million, including a $20,000 signing bonus and $245,000 guaranteed. He is expected to make the roster with a base salary of $795,000 in 2024.

What did Sam Hartman have surgery on?

He had surgery to remove his rib. But why did Sam Hartman have to have a rib removed? He underwent two procedures to remove his highest rib near his collarbone due to Paget-Schroetter syndrome (PSS), a condition that caused a blood clot in a vein underneath his collarbone.

Hartman's surgeon, Dr. Julie A. Freischlag, attributed the clot to a previous infection and inflammation. The blood clot is an effect of a thyroid surgery Sam had as a teenager.

Does Sam Hartman have a gf?

The rising football star once admitted he had a girlfriend. In an interview, he said, "I have a girlfriend. She plays soccer at Wake Forest." She is reportedly Tyla Oacha, though the couple has not publicly appeared together.

What is Sam Hartman's height and weight?

Hartman is 6 feet 1 inch tall (approximately 185 centimetres) and weighs 95 kilograms. His size and height affect his agility during his games.

Sam Hartman's age and skills have positioned him as one of the unique quarterbacks to watch in football. He has achieved great stats and won many awards quickly, and fans are waiting to see more from the potential football icon.

