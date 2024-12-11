Springbok captain Siya Kolisi spent the day with his children and siblings in Muizenberg, Cape Town

The pictures excluded Rachel Kolisi, Siya's estranged wife and mother of his kids, Nicholas and Keziah

Social media users had much to say about the photos the rugby star posted on his Instagram account

With no Rachel Kolisi in sight, fans shared their thoughts about Siya Kolisi's family date with his kids and siblings. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Springbok captain and father Siya Kolisi was out and about in Cape Town, capturing the sweet moments he spent with some family members. However, online users couldn't help but assume the rugby star was feeling lonesome.

Siya Kolisi spends time with family

Taking to his Instagram account (@siyakolisi) on Tuesday evening, the beloved Siya shared snaps of himself with his children, Nicholas and Keziah, and his sister Lephelo, spending the day in Muizenberg.

Another photo showed him with his brother Liyema at the Freedom Of Movement store.

The pictures excluded Siya's estranged wife, Rachel Kolisi, who recently won a top sports award months after their divorce announcement.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Mzansi shares thoughts on Siya Kolisi

Several social media users rushed to the comment section to share their thoughts about Siya's appearance in the photos. Some felt the celebrated athlete looked sad despite being with his loved ones.

Others applauded Siya for taking care of his family amid his separation from Rachel.

@kaylomalii pointed out in the comments:

"Someone is missing."

@paddy_mubaiwa said to app users:

"The man is hurting. That smile there is not the smile we know. Strength to you, Siya."

@mandyconfidentkids shared their thoughts, writing:

"I pray for them to sort out their private problems. They are both amazing parents!"

@anneke.potgieter_ told the online community:

"One thing about Siya, he's an amazing father."

@eazymotlhanke said to Siya:

"Please go get your queen."

Referring to Rachel, @nishanasingh25 added in the comment section:

"It looks incomplete without her."

Source: Briefly News