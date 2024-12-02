Siya Kolisi, the South African rugby player, visited his family's church, Rivers Church, located in Durban without his family

The 34-year-old flanker has been hardly seen with his family lately because of the ongoing divorce with his soon-to-be ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, and work commitments

During their stay in Durban, the Kolisi family considered the church as their second home

The revered rugby player Siya Kolisi attended the Rivers Church service on 1 December 2024 without the company of his family. This church has been a spiritual haven for the Kolisi family throughout their years living in Durban.

Siya Kolisi went to church without his family in Durban. Image: @siyakolisi

The Kolisis are navigating life amid divorce

With their pending divorce, the once beloved couple appears to be leading separate lives. If her Instagram posts are anything to go by, Rachel Kolisi seems to be living with her children, including Siya's siblings, Liyema and Liphelo Madlingozi. The latter was seen taking some driving lessons from Rachel.

Siya is often spotted hanging out with his rugby buddies, especially Eben Etzebeth since they share a strong bond, or working on the rugby field.

Briefly News credits The South African for the following screenshot, which depicts Siya attending a church service in Balitto.

The River Church in Balitto was once a significant part of the Kolisi family's Sunday routine. Image: @thesouthafrican

Siya missed his daughter's 7th birthday celebration

Due to work commitments, the Springbok captain recently missed his daughter Keziah's 8th birthday celebration. The Sharks were competing against the Stormers, while the Springboks were playing their last test match of 2024 against Wales.

Siya and Rachel stepped out in London

In related news, Briefly News reported that the soon-to-be-divorced Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi teamed up to throw a private dinner at the Patrick Mavros boutique in London, UK. They co-founded the Kolisi Foundation. Over the years, they have made a difference in various communities, particularly in Zwide township, Siya's hometown.

The duo successfully hosted a private dinner for friends of the Kolisi Foundation. It was a fantastic evening packed with engaging talks about all the excellent work they've accomplished in 2024 and the exciting projects they have coming up. They managed to attend the event despite the couple heading for divorce.

