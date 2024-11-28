Siya Kolisi Flaunts His R2.3M Mercedes Benz Days After Rachel Kolisi Debuted Her R1.5M Car
- Siya Kolisi flaunted his new R2.3 million Mercedes-Benz on Instagram, showcasing his love for luxurious cars as a Friend of the Brand
- The Springboks captain previously showed off a R2.9 million Mercedes-Benz G-Class, solidifying his reputation as a car enthusiast
- Rachel Kolisi, his soon-to-be ex-wife, also displayed her R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz, sharing the moment with followers on Instagram
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is a huge fan of fast cars. The rugby star recently left fellow car enthusiasts green with envy when he shared a picture standing next to a R2.3 million Mercedes-Benz.
Siya Kolisi shows off his pricey car
Anyone who follows Siya Kolisi knows he loves Mercedes-Benz cars. Like many celebrities, including Nandi Madida, Zakes Bantwini, and Rachel Kolisi, the star was selected as a Friend of the Brand.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Kolisi shared a picture posing next to his new multi-million rand ride. This is not the first time the Bok skipper has flaunted his pricey whip.
Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi was cruising in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class valued at a whopping R2.9 million on the South African market.
Rachel Kolisi shows off her car
Siya Kolisi's post comes just days after his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Kolisi also flaunted her pricey car. Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of two shared a picture posing next to a R1.5 million Mercedes-Benz.
Siya Kolisi praises Rachel in sweet post
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showered his soon-to-be ex-wife Rachel Kolisi with praise in a resurfaced throwback video. The star said Rachel believed in who he could become.
Siya and Rachel Kolisi were undoubtedly one of Mzansi's favourite couples. The stars who announced their shocking divorce last month have been dealing with the issue with grace. A throwback video of the Springboks star speaking highly of Rachel has resurfaced on social media. In the video, Siya admitted that his wife saw the person he could become and believed in him.
