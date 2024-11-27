Siya Kolisi praised Rachel Kolisi in a resurfaced throwback video, highlighting her belief in his potential and contribution to his success

The Springboks captain credited Rachel for giving him a family and supporting him through challenging times, including taking in his siblings

The couple, once a favourite in Mzansi, announced their divorce last month but have handled it with grace

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showered his soon to be ex-wife Rachel Kolisi with praise in a resurfaced throwback video. The star said Rachel believed in who he could become.

Siya Kolisi speaks highly of Rachel Kolisi

A throwback video of the Springboks star speaking highly of Rachel has resurfaced on social media. In the video, Siya admitted that his wife saw the person he could become and believed in him. He added that if not for Rachel's drive, he wouldn't be the person he is today. He said:

"Without her, none of the things I’ve done would have happened."

Siya Kolisi applauds Rachel for standing by him

Siya added that Rachel gave him a family when he longed for one. She also took in his brother and sister even when they could not speak or understand English. He added:

“I was not in a good place; I was wilding. I was living like I had no family. She stayed with me. She always saw the person that I could become, and she believed it”.

