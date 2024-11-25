Springbok captain Siya Kolisi not only celebrated a successful outgoing series with the world champions but also his daughter's seventh birthday

The flanker shared a heartfelt post on social media to mark his daughter, Keziah, turning seven, while the champions also completed a trio of victories over Scotland, England and Wales

Local fans celebrated Keziah's birthday on social media, saying they were proud of both Siya and his ex-wife, Rachel

World champion Siaya Kolisi had another reason to smile over the weekend after he celebrated his daughter Keziah's seventh birthday.

The Bok skipper led his side to a resounding 45-12 victory against Wales on Saturday, 23 November 2024, but also had time to show love to his daughter.

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi celebrated his daughter Keziah's seventh birthday. Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi played a starring role in the victory over Wales and joined his ex-wife Rachel in sharing a heartfelt post on social media to mark his daughter's special day.

Siya Kolilsi shows love to his daughter

Kolisi shared a post for his daughter on Instagram:

The flanker has separated from his wife but remains a devoted father to their two children and his younger siblings, whom the couple adopted.

Since the breakup, Rachel and Siya have shown that they still respect each other by sharing multiple posts with their children while recovering from the end of the relationship.

Fans are proud of the Kolisi's

Local netizens have shown respect to the Kolisi family, claiming them as the pinnacle of Mzansi's celebrity families, while they hope the couple can one day get back together.

Drmhealthcorner wished Keziah:

“Happy Birthday Nunu.”

Justnqaba is happy:

"Happy birthday, Princess K."

Aimee_kitshoff shared a heartfelt message:

"Happy birthday, Kezzi."

Gerhardvdm100 is proud of Siya:

"Happy birthday, beautiful girl. Proud dad."

Sthembilemzobendlovu is grateful:

"Happy birthday, beautiful princess. Thanks for sharing your dad with so many girls and boys."

Lesedicwaile celebrated with the family:

"Captain fantastic. See you later, and happy birthday to the Princess."

Taylor__terblanche admires Kolisi:

“Awwww. Now this is just so cute!! Happy Birthday!!!!”

Mavhengele_bangudo is a fan:

"Happy Birthday, daughter of the soil. We love you."

Its_mrsgoertztoyou was impressed:

"Awww! Nothing like a father's love."

Shamielashamz96 hopes for the best:

"Happy birthday, Kezi. May the kingdom bless you in your life. May our almighty spare you many more years and fulfil all your heart desires."

Siya Kolisi celebrates the dominant Springboks

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi celebrated the Boks ending the international season with a resounding 45-12 victory over Wales.

The back-to-back world champions beat the Dragons on Saturday, 23 November 2024, completing a trio of victories following success against Scotland and England.

Source: Briefly News