Rachel Kolisi shared that she had an eventful weekend spending time in nature with her children

The former wife of Siya Kolisi was on an outing to celebrate a special day with her children, including the Springbok captain’s siblings

Rachel Kolisi took to social media and let her followers know how she marked her daughter Keziah's birthday in 2024

Rachel Kolisi posted another wholesome update while on mommy duty. Since announcing her divorce from Siya Kolisi, she has been on her healing journey, focusing on her health and her kids.

Keziah Kolisi spent her birthday with Rachel Kolisi and her siblings, and Siya Kolisi wished her a happy birthday on Instagram. Image: @siyakolisi / @rachelkolisi

Siya Kolisi and Rachel have four children, including their two kids and his two siblings, Liyema and Liphelo Kolisi, whom they adopted. Rachel Kolisi shared a wholesome post after spending quality time with their children.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates Keziah Kolisi's birthday

In an Instagram post, Rachel wrote that she had the best day since her daughter requested a hike on her seventh birthday. The loving mom posed with Keziah, Nicholas, Liyema, and Liphelo. She wrote:

“Literally doesn’t get better 🥹❤️. Keziah's one request for her birthday was a hike. My heart is full.”

Siya wished his daughter a happy birthday on Instagram as he was in Cardiff for a match with the Springboks. He posted sweet photos dedicated to his little girl.

What you need to know about Rachel Kolisi and her kids

Rachel Kolisi has been devoted to being a mother to her children with Siya Kolisi even after their divorce announcement.

The Springboks captain adopted Liyema and Liphelo, his siblings, who he tracked down when they were in an orphanage.

Even after Rachel and Siya Kolisi announced their divorce, Rachel has continued being a present mom to his brother and sister, teaching Liphelo how to drive.

Rachel has also hinted at taking an international trip with all her four children from her marriage to Siya Kolisi.

SA gushes over Rachel Kolisi being a mom

Online users flooded the post with comments wishing Keziah a happy birthday. Peeps praised Rachel for being an active parent. Read the comments below:

lusciousbeast commented:

"Constantly in awe of the woman and parent you are. Insanely brave, bold and beautiful inside and out ❤️"

justnqaba said:

"My fear was always Lord, let me not be in a family that wants to do a random 10km 😂 she is not even 10 has crazy request. No ways! Happy birthday Kei."

leonieboardman2017 applauded:

"You are one of the bravest women I know, love you for that. Stay strong."

cherieschoonberg gushed:

"I love how we all love Rachel ❤️"

toffee_chai wrote:

"Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Kezi, but. also wishing for something more 😉"

rozmckinsta applauded:

"Raising strong kids. 😍"

nixandnoo cheered:

"What a beautiful,wholesome way to spend a special girl's day. Memories made for a lifetime. You’re doing good mama."

Siya and Rachel Kolisi stans convinced they're back together

Briefly News previously reported that Siya and Rachel Kolisi's divorce still has South Africans hooked. Fans have proven desperate for any sign that they are still romantically involved.

Online users on X have gotten carried away with their hopes for reconciliation between Siya and Rachel Kolisi. Some netizens have not let go of the belief that the couple will rescind their divorce.

In a post with over 800,000 views on X, an online user fantasised that Siya and Rachel Kolisi were back together by making collages announcing their reunification.

