The Modibas and Ncubes recently gathered to throw a party for their daughter, Araseli Modiba, who just turned 13

Ara, as everyone lovingly calls her, is Andile Ncube's stepdaughter, but she's always been treated like his own child

The online community sent some sweet birthday wishes and also gave a shoutout to the family for doing such a great job raising the young Ara

Andile Ncube's daughter has officially entered teenagehood. Over the weekend, her family and close friends attended her fun birthday celebration.

Andile Ncube attended his daughter's 13th birthday party. Image: @andilencube

Source: UGC

The day was all about celebrating Ara

Metro FM sports presenter Andile Ncube was tagged by his baby mama, Sebabatso Mothibi, in a post that showcased the fun-filled birthday party for Araseli Modiba, who just turned 13. Even though Ara isn't Andile's biological daughter, he treats her like his own.

Araseli's birthday had a disco theme, and it was well-executed. In a video posted by Sebabatso on Instagram, a group of teenage girls, likely Ara's friends, danced and had a blast at the party. Andile gave a speech, and Ara's dad, Kabelo Modiba, popularly known as DJ Choice, also enjoyed a sweet moment with her.

Lovely messages for the birthday girl

The comments were sweet, as everyone wished Araseli a happy 13th birthday.

@omphi.k wrote:

"A whole teenager."

@nosiphokazy commented:

"She is so beautiful. Well done parents."

@ayandam29 added:

"Someone chopping onions?"

@semmie_freddie wrote:

"She looks so much like you."

@thobi_lovell commented:

"I love this her. Well done rentals!"

@lebzee_hermajesty added:

"'I’m here for frame 2,8&9; your kids Will forever the love and support of their parents. It’s visible and loud."

Springboks’ Cheslin Kolbe celebrates daughter’s birthday

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that South African rugby player Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter's fourth birthday. The Springboks player took to his Instagram page to share a touching post, telling his daughter how much he loves her. Kolbe also shared some snaps from the birthday celebration.

The adorable girl was seen in the comfort of her home with a balloon and a cake. In some photos, she was with her siblings and her parents in different places, including the stadium.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News