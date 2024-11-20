Springboks’ Cheslin Kolbe Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday, Netizens Show Love: “Too Cute”
- South African rugby player Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter's fourth birthday
- The Springboks player shared how much he loves his daughter and showed off stunning snaps
- The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the daughter with birthday wishes
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
South African rugby player, Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter's fourth birthday.
The Springboks player took to his Instagram page to share a touching post, telling his daughter how much he loves her. Kolbe also shared some snaps from the birthday celebration.
"Cannot believe how fast time has gone by. Happy Birthday Mila Boo. Love you my girl ❤️."
The adorable girl was seen in the comfort of her home with a balloon and a cake. In some photos, she was with her siblings and her parents in different places, including the stadium.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Cheslin Kolbe celebrates daughter's fourth birthday
Netizens show love to Cheslin Kolbe's daughter, Mila
The online community poured in adorable messages to the young one. See the comments below:
@victoriafrancesp wrote:
"Happy birthday angel girl, we miss you so so much, sending lots of birthday love ."
@zuccolom loved:
"Too cute. 😍 Happy Birthday to her."
@niemand.sonja wished:
"Aaahhh Happy Birthday,she is beautiful 🎂🎈❤️🇿🇦🇨🇦."
@linda.loo.nic adored:
"Cheslin… to cute… happy birthday Mila!"
@co.lleen07 said:
"Happy birthday to beautiful Mila ❤middle child always a character."
@clrss76 showed love:
"Beautiful family. Blessings and best wishes on your birthday 🎂."
@frank.fs expressed:
"Family first ❤️ happy born day Angela 🇿🇦🇬🇧🎉🌹🌺."
@joyoldale commented:
"Happy and Blessed Birthday Mila and congratulations mom and dad❤️❤️."
@niekerktracey said:
"Happy birthday Mila. Congratulations mom and dad 🎂."
@dsmithswartbooi wished:
"Happy birthday beautiful Angel May God bless you many more years."
A look at Springboks' Cheslin Kolbe's car collection
In another story, Briefly News reported about Cheslin Kolbe's stunning vehicle collection.
Cheslin Kolbe is one of the fastest South African rugby players currently. With his speed and agility, he had jaws dropping across the globe when he successfully charged down a conversion attempt by France in the RWC2023 quarter-finals. It makes sense that a man with so much speed enjoys cars that can go from 0-100 in seconds.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com