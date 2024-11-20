South African rugby player Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter's fourth birthday

The Springboks player shared how much he loves his daughter and showed off stunning snaps

The online community reacted to the post, with many showering the daughter with birthday wishes

Cheslin Kolbe shared how much he loves his 4-year-old daughter. Images: @cheslinkolbe

South African rugby player, Cheslin Kolbe celebrated his daughter's fourth birthday.

The Springboks player took to his Instagram page to share a touching post, telling his daughter how much he loves her. Kolbe also shared some snaps from the birthday celebration.

"Cannot believe how fast time has gone by. Happy Birthday Mila Boo. Love you my girl ❤️."

The adorable girl was seen in the comfort of her home with a balloon and a cake. In some photos, she was with her siblings and her parents in different places, including the stadium.

See the Instagram post below:

Netizens show love to Cheslin Kolbe's daughter, Mila

The online community poured in adorable messages to the young one. See the comments below:

@victoriafrancesp wrote:

"Happy birthday angel girl, we miss you so so much, sending lots of birthday love 🩷🩷🩷."

@zuccolom loved:

"Too cute. 😍 Happy Birthday to her."

@niemand.sonja wished:

"Aaahhh Happy Birthday,she is beautiful 🎂🎈❤️🇿🇦🇨🇦."

@linda.loo.nic adored:

"Cheslin… to cute… happy birthday Mila!"

@co.lleen07 said:

"Happy birthday to beautiful Mila ❤middle child always a character."

@clrss76 showed love:

"Beautiful family. Blessings and best wishes on your birthday 🎂."

@frank.fs expressed:

"Family first ❤️ happy born day Angela 🇿🇦🇬🇧🎉🌹🌺."

@joyoldale commented:

"Happy and Blessed Birthday Mila and congratulations mom and dad❤️❤️."

@niekerktracey said:

"Happy birthday Mila. Congratulations mom and dad 🎂."

@dsmithswartbooi wished:

"Happy birthday beautiful Angel May God bless you many more years."

