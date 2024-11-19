A Zambian old lady became a fashionist by accident after her granddaughter swapped clothes with her

The gogo gained the "Legendary Glamma" name for herself after the New York-based granddaughter posted her photos on social media

The online community reacted to the gogo, with many showing the grandma love and adoration

A gogo showed off her drip. Images: @legendary_glamma/ Instagram

A Zambian gogo became a fashion icon by accident after she agreed to swap clothes with her granddaughter.

According to BBC, Margret Chola, who is in her mid-80s, was dressed up by her granddaughter who is a designer based in New York. She decided to play dress-up with her gogo with some of the pieces she never got a chance to show off.

The lady took photos of her gogo and posted them on social media. They blew up like wildfire, reaching thousands of netizens. The gogo gained the name "Legendary Glamma".

"I feel different, I feel new and alive in these clothes, in a way that I’ve never felt before," said Ms Chola as quoted by the publication.

Zambian gogo rocks drip

See the Facebook post below:

Netizens love gogo's style

The online community showed the gogo love. See the comments below:

@Loretta J Harrison loved:

"Drip is forever. This is so heartwarming to see. Proud to be Zambian and I’m happy Diana did this for her granny. Now she’s a global celebrity ❤️😍👏🏽."

@Pamela Smith-Watson stanned:

"A true Diva! Thanks for sharing this! 🥰💖."

@Linda Florence commented:

"Truly Gorgeous I love the looks very beautiful and high fashion. 🤗🤗💖💖💫💫💯💯💐💐💐👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽."

@Noelle Dean Brosnan loved:

"This is genius! And what a Queen! Gorgeous!"

