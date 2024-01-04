A remarkable granny has captured the hearts of South Africans with her swags

In the video, the beautiful woman struts a pose while dressed in all black, proving that style has no age limit

Mzansi was impressed by her unique fashion sense and showered her with love and admiration

Who says that gogos can’t drip, too? A stylish elderly woman from South Africa is rewriting the fashion rulebook, and netizens are here for it!

A South Africa granny is making waves with her all-black stylish drip. Image: @Jay3rd93 and Peopleimage

Gogo swags it up in all-black

@Jay3rd93 posted a TikTok video of the lady showing off her drip. The older woman is seen standing in the middle of the road, dressed in all black, while holding an umbrella. The lovely granny wore black sneakers with a tracksuit from a South African clothing brand, Ghado Empire, and a hat to match the outfit, left her looking youthful.

The clip had many social media users speechless, with one netizen shouting in the comment section saying:

“Gogo drips better than me.”

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to grandma’s drip

Reubenthabanikhum took to the comment section to praise ugogo on her style saying:

“Drip Gogo respect......I really fell in love with the mpahlaz.”

Thembekile said:

“I was never ready.”

Phelo cried out in the comment section saying:

“I want what granny is wearing from pants to tees.”

SiyoBooi_ was left speechless while adding:

“I wasn’t ready for the face reveal. Makhulu ate! I fell in love with her mphahla.”

Thandeka Sebatli wrote:

“This is definitely me as a grandma.”

J3s93 simply said:

“Drip gogo.”

Glamorous gogo rocks Gucci in TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported a similar story of yet another glamourous gogo from Bronkhorstspruit who was trending on TikTok after she flaunted herself wearing Gucci from head to toe while rocking her dance moves.

The video was shared on her granddaughter TikTok user @mbal_enhleee's page. Her grandmother has redefined what it means to be fabulous at any age. In her video, she exudes elegance while grooving to the beat, proving that style knows no bounds.

