Lady Du is celebrating her mini-me's birthday and penned her a heartfelt letter

The singer spoiled her daughter, Mia and her classmates with a sweet gesture, with help from KFC

Mzansi sent birthday wishes to Lady Du's daughter and gushed at how much she had grown

Lady Du celebrated her daughter's birthday with her classmates. Images: ladydu_sa

Lady Du once again put her daughter first and couldn't help but show her off on her birthday.

Lady Du celebrates daughter's birthday

Lady Du's little girl celebrated another trip around the sun, and this time, she wanted to do something special.

The singer revealed that her daughter, Mia, wanted to celebrate her eighth birthday with her classmates and asked her mom to organise some sweet treats and KFC for her grade two class.

Having recently made up with her baby daddy, Lady Du, posted photos of her daughter with a sweet message, saying she was her biggest motivation:

"Please help me wish the pillar of my strength a happy 8th birthday. Yho guys, I could write a whole book about my baby - the kindest little girl.

"Thank you for being my biggest motivation. May God keep you protected till you grow old and grey."

She also sent a shout-out to KFC and posted a video of her daughter handing out goodies to her classmates:

Mzansi shows love to Lady Du's daughter

Netizens gushed at how much Mia had grown and wished her a happy birthday:

South African actress, Sana mchunu, said:

"Happy birthday, nana!"

clairise.txc wrote:

"Happy birthday to the gorgeous girl!"

sili.vantyi was stunned:

"She was five like yesterday! Happy birthday, beautiful Mia."

khanya_greens posted:

"Oh, wow! Happy birthday to your pretty princess."

buhlerwaxa gushed over Mia:

"Happy Birthday to the princess Mia. She’s so grown and beautiful."

boitumelolougin admired Mia:

"Happiest of birthday to your princess. Well done, mommy, for raising such a special queen who is extra thoughtful and kind."

Lady Du launches record label

