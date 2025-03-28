Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to Chris Brown's 2025 European and North American tour flyer, saying South Africa opened his eyes after his historic concerts in the country

Fans agreed, claiming South Africans coined the term Breezy Bowl and deserved credit for inspiring the tour

Chris Brown's two sold-out FNB Stadium shows in December 2024 proved his massive local fanbase, with tickets selling out in hours and an unforgettable performance, including him flying across the stadium

Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to a flyer of Chris Brown's upcoming concerts for this year. The US star, who had two historic concerts in South Africa last year, is set to perform in big cities in Europe and North America.

Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Chris Brown's concert dates. Image: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic and @sizwedhlomo

Source: UGC

Sizwe Dhlomo on Chris Brown's tours

Outspoken South African radio and television personality Sizwe Dhlomo has shared his thoughts on Chris Brown's scheduled 2025 European and North American tours. The Grammy Award-winning singer posted a flyer with the details for his concerts in big cities like Armsterdam, Hamburg, Manchester, Dublin, Miami, Houston, Washington and Las Vegas.

Responding to the news of the 2025 Breezy Bowl, Sizwe Dhlomo said South Africa opened the singer's eyes. He captioned the post:

"SA opened your eyes like Neo & Morpheus!"

Fans react to Sizwe Dhlomo's post

Social media users weighed in on the post. Many said the With You singer should give South Africa credit for starting the Breezy Bowl.

@ButterSunshine4 commented:

"Didn't South Africans name it the Breezy Bowl? We are such amazing people."

@TP_Masina wrote:

"Fr, and then he announces the European and North American dates first. I don’t mind if he only performs in South Africa in December again, but at least acknowledge us. I mean #BreezyBowl was coined by his South African audience. Smh"

@rosemotaung commented:

"History was made with 2 sold-out shows. He never realized how deeply he was loved - thanks to South Africa, he now has the courage to face the world."

@MeezyNGame added:

"LMAO 😺 SA really does hit you like that red pill moment! I never understand why people speak lies about South Africa – like, the stereotypes are so off!"

When did Chris Brown perform in SA?

Chris Brown made history with his back-to-back sold-out shows at the FNB stadium in December 2024. The star was scheduled to perform only one show, but another one was added after the tickets were sold out in two hours.

The second show's tickets were also sold out, showing how much South Africans love the star. Chris Brown did not disappoint as he gave his fans a once-in-a-lifetime experience. He even flew across the stadium.

Sizwe Dhlomo has responded to Chris Brown's upcoming tour. Image: Kayla DeLaura

Source: Getty Images

Naledi Aphiwe says she misses Chris Brown

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that singer Naledi Aphiwe has Mzansi buzzing after revealing that she misses United States performer Chris Brown. Naledi shared the stage with Chris Brown when he toured South Africa last year.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Naledi Aphiwe shared a photo of her and Chris hugging. The picture was taken when Naledi met the Under The Influence singer for the first time when he toured South Africa last year.

