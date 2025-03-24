One of Maskandi music's most prominent stars Khuzani Mpungose landed on the trends list once more

This time the singer was performing at his Blue Nation Festival in Carnival City and he did a trick of being suspended in the air

Now, social media users are poking fun at the singer saying no song of his warrants him to do such actions

Khuzani flew mid-air during his performance. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

South African Music Award (SAMA) winner Khuzani Mpungose was the talk of the social media streets with his latest performance.

Khuzani does stage trick, leaves SA floored

Maskandi singer Khuzani recently held the sold-out Blue Nation Festival held at Carnival City on 22 March 2025. This music festival was to celebrate his 15 years in the music industry with his fans, who he refers to as the Blue Nation. He posted a clip of his performance on Instagram.

A clip of the Ijele hitmaker doing a performance trick which involves flying over the audience while being supported by ropes has gone viral.

This trick was done by Makhadzi at her One Woman Show in Limpopo a few years back. Some of the artists who popularised it include Beyoncé Knowles during her Rennaissance World Tour and Chris Brown at his sold-out FNB Stadium shows in Johannesburg.

A social media user, @cneshuga posted a screenshot of Khuzani's performance and was left floored.

Mzansi pokes fun at Khuzani Mpungose

This is some of the hilarious reactions from social media users.

zanny_11 cried:

"Chris Brown when I catch you."

philanidebrian joked:

"Write there on your caption that Chris Brown has nothing on you."

likhona_sukume said:

"This looks so funny to me. I am crying!"

yanga_struum cried:

"What are you guys doing at that Maskandi show of yours? This is dope and innovative though. Thatha Khuba!"

KweyamaNeo reacted:

"I'm still tryna figure out how did his knees do that?"

asakhexoxo asked:

"Which song of his required him to do this?"

Will Khuzani pull this trick off at Durban Music Fest?

The Umjolo Lowo hitmaker is part of the line-up at the Durban Music Festival which is slated to take place at Moses Mabhida Stadium. He will be sharing the stage with US rapper Rick Ross, and other Mzansi stars including Sjava, NastyC, Blxckie and many more.

Gregory Wings from Blue Screen shared with Briefly News that the show is about all the local acts and not just Rick Ross.

"Every single artist featured is born and raised in Durban. The show will undoubtedly sell out thanks to our incredible local talent."

Fan will have to wait until 3 May to see Khuzani in action.

Khuzani speaks fluent Setswana in viral video

In a previous report from Briefly News, Khuzani Mpungose proved his multilingual skills by speaking in a language other than his mother tongue which is isiZulu.

A clip of the Maskandi musician urging his fans to support his performance has gone viral. Some people were impressed by his ability to speak fluent Setswana, saying they will now start supporting his music.

