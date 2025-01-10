Khuzani Mpungose showed off that he is multilingual by speaking in a language other than his mother tongue

A video of the Maskandi musician urging his fans to support his performance has gone viral

Some people were impressed by his ability to speak fluent Setswana, saying they will now start supporting his music

Ijele hitmaker Khuzani Mpungose impressed the masses with his ability to speak Setswana.

Maskandi star Khuzani proved that he is multi-lingual by speaking fluent Setswana. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Khuzani speaks Setswana fluently

In a viral video posted by @Pislash, Maskandi superstar Khuzani was speaking to his fans about an upcoming performance he had at the time. But, to many people's surprise, he was not communicating in his mother tongue, IsiZulu. He was instead speaking in fluent Setswana.

He also criticized other people who did not understand what he was saying, saying, "I don't care about them. They will learn to give other languages a try."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi impressed by Khuzani's Setswana skills

Reacting to the video, peeps said Khuzani gained himself a new set of fans because of his willingness to learn another language.

@a_bukwe said:

"I'm impressed because Gauteng people forever say Zulu people are not willing to learn other languages."

@Nhlaka18274696 shared:

"My brother speaks fluent SeSotho and Swahili. He’s never lived outside of KZN. Some people are just good with languages. It is not that we do not want to learn other languages."

@Tshepo99939934 said:

"I am loving it I think I will start listening to his music."

@Asante_Mckay shared

"It is crazy how umZulu in KZN can speak very good Sesotho compared to a Zulu man from Alexandra/Tembisa hostel."

@Phislash claimed:

"Khuzani probably stayed in Pretoria for a long time surrounded by Sotho-speaking people. In hostels, it's all Zulus."

@Mokotjo_Ben shared:

"He also threw in some Spitori. This is impressive. I’m going to start listening to this guy."

