Award-winning Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose shared the news of his grandmother's passing

Mpungise announced that he would not be honouring his gigs until they lay his granny to rest

A few of his celebrity friends and many fans sent their love to the Mpungose family during this difficult time

It was a very daunting festive season for Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose, who lost his only remaining relative, his grandmother.

Khuzani shared the news of his grandmother's passing, saying he would cancel his upcoming gigs. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Khuzani announces grandmother's passing

Maskandi superstar Khuzani Mpungose took to Instagram to announce the passing of his grandmother, who left Earth on Monday, 23 December 2024.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Mpungose family announces the passing of their loving matriarch, uGogo Cagwe. She was the only living grandparent, the backbone and core of who Khuzani is," the statement he posted reads.

He further revealed that his granny fell ill and that she passed away in front of Khuzani at her home in eNkandla in KwaZulu-Natal. Cagwe was also Khuzani's last remaining close relative.

"She was his only surviving relative, as after the passing of both his parents, Gogo Cagwe became both Khuzani’s parent and grandparent."

Khuzani cancels gigs until funeral

The statement further read that Khuzani would go MIA until the mourning period is over and Cagwe has been laid to rest.

"As Khuzani mourns his grandmother. Unfortunately, some of his shows where he is expected to perform this week until Gog’ Cagwe is laid to rest will be affected as he will be unable to make it due to his mourning period."

They ended the statement by thanking people for their unwavering support.

Mzansi celebs and fans console Khuzani

Taking to the post's comments section, some of Khuzani's industry friends comforted him and sent their love.

big_zulu comforted:

"Eish, this is tough, my brother. May your grandma rest in peace. We are grateful that she got to witness the wonderful work of her grandchild."

naymaps consoled:

"Yobe Bafo!🙏🏾🕊️ Nxese bhuti. May uGogo rest in peace."

lwazi_k said:

"Deepest condolences to you and your family Khuba..you've gained a stringent ancestor..may God be with you, Phephi."

mduduzi_mnangwe shared:

"I am sorry, brother. We thank uGogo for raising such a well-mannered son."

