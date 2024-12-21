South African actress Michelle Botes recently lost her battle against a rare cancer after being diagnosed in July 2022

Michelle Botes was popularly known for her role on Isidingo , where she played Cherel de Villiers

South Africans shared their reactions to the iconic TV actress's heartbreaking illness and legendary career

Michelle Botes discussed her health after being diagnosed with blood cancer: advanced multiple myeloma. The actress popularly known for her role as a villain in Isidingo was a beloved star in South Africa.

Michelle Botes, who was 'Isidingo's Cherel, passed away from a rare cancer. Image: LegacySA_ / BekithembaZ

Fellow actors in the South African performance industry paid tribute to Michelle Botes. The update about the actress's health status broke many hearts.

Michelle Botes loses life

After fighting cancer since 2022, Michelle Botes passed away on 21 December 2024. She was treated for an incurable blood cancer, which deteriorates the bone marrow. Despite efforts using chemotherapy, steroids and a stem cell transplant, she did not make it as her health declined over weeks since October.

Colleague pays tribute to Michelle Botes

Anton Dekker, who worked closely with Michelle as an actor, mourned her passing. He shared a post on Facebook dedicated to celebrating her life. See the post below:

SA mourns Michelle Botes

People expressed their condolences over Michelle Botes' death. Online users penned sweet messages in mourning.

Dennis Scully said:

"😥 That is such sad news. I had the privilege of working with her only once, and I was blown away by her professionalism, personality, and dry, witty humour. RIP Michelle, you will be sorely missed. 🙏"

Susan Knipe Jacobs commented:

"Oh, that is so sad 😪"

Kagie-Soo Magano wrote:

"This is horrible news😞My condolences to you and her loved ones."

Al Prodgers gsuhed:

"She was a genuine star and a wonderfully generous person to work with. I offer my condolences to her family and friends. Rest in peace. "

Cj Stott Matticks exclaimed:

"So sad to hear that. She was a lovely person. Condolences to her loved ones."

