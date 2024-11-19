Who is Stephanie Soo’s husband? Meet the YouTuber’s better half

The hot topic surrounding Stephanie Soo’s husband made headlines in 2023 after the duo exchanged nuptials. Fans are curious about the man who won her heart off-screen. But unlike most celebrities, Stephanie prefers keeping details about him away from the limelight and the internet’s prying eyes. Who is the man behind the masks and hidden faces?

Stephanie and her husband rocking the same fit (L). The YouTuber posing for the camera (R). Photo: @missmangobutt (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stephanie Soo is an American YouTube star and internet personality best known for her mukbang and ASMR content. Her videos consuming vast amounts of spicy and fast foods bring hundreds of views each. While she also shares a glimpse of her personal life online, Stephanie is particularly secretive about her love life. This article uncovers juicy details about her Mr. Right.

MisterMangoButt’s profile summary

Full name Rui Qian (Speculated) Nickname MisterMangoButt Gender Male Current residence Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, USA Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Stephanie Soo Famous for Being Stephanie Soo’s husband Social media Instagram

Who is Stephanie Soo’s husband?

Marrying a celebrity means having your personal life thrust into the spotlight and under intense scrutiny. However, despite Stephanie Soo’s constant posting, she has kept her husband anonymous thanks to her creative editing.

She often hides him behind masks, emojis and strategic camera angles. However, various sources, including Distractify, identify the mystery man as Rui Qian. Stephanie constantly refers to him as MisterMangoButt, matching her YouTube tag. Discover lesser-known facts about him:

The couple met through her ex-boyfriend

Stephanie Soo and her partner reportedly met in the early 2010s. At the time, she was going through a heartbreak after her then-boyfriend cheated on her. During a 10 November 2022 YouTube video, Soo recalled their first meeting, saying:

We met online via a mutual friend who happened to be my ex-boyfriend and his friend.

After the breakup, the YouTube star liked five of his Instagram pictures. They soon exchanged numbers and went on their first date at a local Mexican restaurant, Moe’s Mexican Grill. The pair soon started dating.

MisterMangoButt and his wife during a photoshoot. Photo: @missmangobutt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

A fascinating love story

On 2 August 2018, Stephanie took to Instagram to share some exciting news about her engagement with MisterMangoButt. She captioned the post:

I thought I only said yes to the ring.

Fans flooded her comment section, congratulating her for the significant milestone in her life. One particular one by @itsdeniverse read:

It is finally happening. Congratulations.

That same year, the internet sensation proved that their relationship was growing stronger by celebrating her fiancé on his special day on Instagram. She posted:

Happy birthday, MisterMangoButt. With every year you grow older, I become happier and prouder because our car insurance rate goes lower. You are my blessing.

MisterMangoButt and MissMangoButt’s wedding preparations

After their engagement, the couple began preparing for their big day. After several years, Stephanie showed how far they had come via an Instagram post on 27 January 2023.

After being together for many years, we have decided to get married. Your support during this period means the world to us. Stay tuned for the wedding later this year. Many hopes and tears will be shed.

Stephanie Soo and her husband during their wedding in 2023. Photo: @missmangobutt (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Stephanie Soo said I do

Although the exact date the pair tied the knot remains a mystery, Soo vlogged their wedding ceremony. On 21 July 2023, she shared a YouTube video of their big day. However, one thing that stood out was MisterMangoButt’s heartfelt vows to Soo that in part read:

Each day, I wake up excited to chase after you, my little butterfly and see where you are wandering. I promise to work hard and be by your side always. I will keep you safe. Stephanie, I was your first follower and will be your last.

MissMangoButt’s broke the news that she was off the market to her Instagram followers via a post that she captioned:

I married the person I love most in a small chapel in Switzerland.

MissMangoButt’s husband commands a huge online following

As of 14 November 2024, the celebrity husband boasts 242k followers on Instagram. Nonetheless, he has yet to reveal his face to the broader public. The pair reportedly paid $2.29 million for their first home in Sherman Oak, where they reside.

MisterMangoButt and his wife having a good time (L). Stephanie posing for a photo (R). Photo: @missmangobutt (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Over the years, Stephanie Soo’s prominence has spilled over to her husband, MisterMangoButt. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple:

How old is Stephanie Soo?

The YouTube star (28 as of 2024) was born on 27 November 1995 in South Korea. However, she grew up in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

What is Stephanie Soo famous for?

Stephanie is widely recognised for her mukbangs, true crime commentary, and vlogging. She has 4.4 million YouTube subscribers and 889k Instagram followers at the time of this writing. Soo has a podcast, Rotten Mango.

Is Stephanie Soo married?

The 28-year-old content creator married her longtime boyfriend in 2023. The duo have purportedly been together for over a decade.

What is Stephanie Soo’s husband’s name?

Although the YouTuber has never shared her husband’s identity, various tabloids report his name as Rui Qian. The duo has never commented on or confirmed these speculations.

Why does Stephanie Soo not show her husband?

Stephanie Soo’s husband’s face has never been exposed to the broader public. This protects him from some downsides of being a celebrity, including constant scrutiny.

Stephanie wearing a black and white top (L). The YouTuber rocking a pink fit (R). Photo: @missmangobutt (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What does Stephanie Soo’s husband do for a living?

MisterMangoButt is allegedly a sales executive and watch advisor at Harry Winston, based in Beverly Hills, California, USA. However, it is vital to note that without official confirmation, this remains speculative.

What is Stephanie Soo’s net worth?

According to Youtubers.me, Stephanie is worth between $211k and $1.27 million. Her income primarily stems from her successful social media endeavours.

Stephanie Soo’s husband has been by her side even before she launched her YouTube channel in 2017. He has played an integral part in the successful internet personality she is today. However, his identity remains unknown despite being featured in several of her posts and videos.

