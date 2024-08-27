Mike Rowe's wife: Is he married? A close look at his love life

Mike Rowe's name should be familiar if you watch Dirty Jobs on the Discovery Channel. Though famous as an American television host and narrator, he was an opera singer. Despite the public's opinion about the TV personality, speculations on Mike Rowe's wife's identity have persisted.

Mike Rowe during the Cable portion of a Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour in Pasadena, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Mike Rowe is often seen in public, but he keeps his private life out of the public's prying eyes. As such, fans have been curious about his marital status, and are left with more questions than answers.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Gregory Rowe Nickname Mike Gender Male Date of birth 18 March 1962 Age 62 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America Current residence San Francisco, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Presbyterian Sexuality Straight Height 6' (183 cm) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents John and Peggy Rowe Siblings Scott and Phil Marital status Unmarried Partner Sandy Dotson and Danielle Burgio (rumoured) Education Towson University Profession TV Host, Narrator, Former Opera Singer, and Writer Net worth $30 million (as of 2024) Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

Who is Mike Rowe's wife?

Mike Rowe is single and unmarried. Though there has been speculation that he is against the institution of marriage, the American television star has not stated his opinion on the issue.

Discussing the reasons why he chose not to marry or have children, he said the following during a conversation on The Podcast Shark channel:

There was never a doubt in my mind that this is a great institution, but I did have a doubt in my mind whether or not I could measure up. And so, the meaning I assigned to it is if it happens, it'll happen if you're gonna force it to happen. But I just didn't want to force it.

So, for a whole bunch of weird reasons, the various relationships I've had combined with the trajectory of my career, I really kind of stepped back from all of it and said I'm not going to abdicate my responsibilities in making choices.

Fast facts on Mike Rowe. Photo: Mandel Ngan on Getty Images (modified by author)

Although single, Mike has been romantically linked to some ladies, but none have led to a walk down the aisle. Below are details about his relationship.

Mike Rowe and Sandy Dotson

One of Mike's most popular relationships was with Sandy Dotson. The two were consistently linked for several years, but neither confirmed nor denied the speculation.

Mike and Danielle Burgio

Rumours that Danielle Burgio was Mike Rowe's girlfriend appeared. But who is Danielle Burgio? Her IMDb page shows she is a renowned Hollywood actress and stuntwoman. She transitioned from being a Broadway dancer in Starlight Express to becoming one of America's most successful creative directors and producers.

Is Danielle Burgio Mike Rowe's wife?

She is not. The rumours about their relationship were only speculative and never led to an official solemnisation of the union.

Is Mike Rowe gay?

There is nothing to confirm that the show host is interested in men. Nevertheless, from indications, his decision to remain single has nothing to do with his sexual orientation and more with his lifestyle and career choices.

Michael Rowe during a Bloomberg West Television interview in San Francisco, California. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Frequently asked questions

As his personal life has drawn curiosity, below are questions about his marital status and the appropriate responses to them:

Is Mike Rowe married? No, he is unmarried.

No, he is unmarried. How old is Mike Rowe's wife? He has no wife, so there is no way to know.

He has no wife, so there is no way to know. Does Mike Rowe have any kids? He has no children as of August 2024.

He has no children as of August 2024. Does Mike Rowe have children? Mike Rowe's children are not in view.

Mike Rowe's children are not in view. Where does Mike Rowe live now? According to his official website, he lives in San Francisco, California, United States of America.

According to his official website, he lives in San Francisco, California, United States of America. What nationality is Mike Rowe? He is an American; he was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America.

He is an American; he was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America. How much does Mike Rowe make per episode? He reportedly makes $250 million per episode.

The question about Mike Rowe's wife's identity lingers because of the speculations surrounding his sexual orientation. However, the TV personality does not care about these opinions and lives on his terms.

