Award-winning Maskandi singer Khuzani met a superfan who was very excited and nervously shaking when he spoke to him

In the heartwarming video, the white boy played his favourite song from the singer and then danced with him

Social media users congratulated the boy's parents for raising him well and also said Khuzani is a superstar

Maskandi singer Khuzani met a white boy who is a superfan. Image: @khuzani_mpungose

Source: Instagram

The power of music strikes again! A white boy was super elated to meet KwaZulu-Natal born Maskandi star Khuzani Mpungose.

Superfan dances with Khuzani upon meeting him

A white boy was very excited to meet and take a picture with Maskandi singer Khuzani Mpungose. In the heartwarming video posted on X by @MillionMnisi, the boy said he was shaking when he conversed with Khuzani.

He then played his favourite song from the artist, who got up to dance with him. The video garnered praise from people in the comments section.

Mzansi lauds boy's parents, hail Khuzani

The video warmed the hearts of many people who shared their approval of the way his parents raised the young boy. Others see Khuzani as a superstar.

@unethicalz advised:

"Khuzani must feature this young man in one of his songs, and he will win song of the year."

@Fortunate__ said:

"He's such a great kid."

@Ubuntu__Bethu exclaimed:

"Good people! They can keep their land!!!!"

@Miracle7Blue replied:

"Mthandeni has got a friend for life."

@Didier_Kahungu lauded:

"Kudos to the parents. They are the ones who better or ruin the future generations. Put people together, you'll see they have more in common than what divides them. South Africa is blessed."

MrsWToYou shared:

"The young man is a true fan! Ohhh maan Khuzani is a superstar."

Khuzani opens up about grandmother's passing, cancels gigs

In a previous report from Briefly News, celebrated Maskandi singer and performer Khuzani Mpungose announced the sad news of his grandmother's death. Mpungose shared that he would not be honouring his gigs until they lay his granny to rest.

Some of his celebrity friends and many fans sent their love to the Mpungose family during this difficult time.

