South African musician Lady Du has shared some great news with her fans and followers. The star headed to social media to announce that she had reconciled with her baby daddy after being apart for three years.

Lady Du hangs out with her baby daddy

Congratulations are in order for Lady Du who recently announced that she patched things up with her man. The singer and businesswoman thanked her man for being in her life.

Taking to her Instagram page, Lady Du, real name Duduzile Ngwenya shared a video while dancing with her man and announced that they were officially back together. She wrote:

"Bestfriend, father of my daughter (Mia) 15 years of friendship and laughter, the 3 years apart was a lesson to never leave the people you started with, I’ve never been this happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Thank you for saving my life."

Mzansi congratulates Lady Du

Social media users including Lady Du's industry colleagues reacted to her post. Many congratulated the cute couple for reconciling.

@thabani__mthethwa said:

"Caption is dope, on the other hand it says guys leave peoples baby mamas alone"

@nmkolas's commented:

"I love this couple so humble, we used to sit together at our kids' running day. You are just complimenting each other with your different characters, but yet you are alike. Angisakhulumi ngendodakazi, such a sweet and sensitive girl you have there. I love how she understands her mom's career.You are doing a very good job, mommy, bigUps to you girl❤️."

boohle_sa wrote:

"Abantu bami manje ningfakela I pressure to do this challenge"

@i_am_sduuh_ added:

OBaby Mama looking at this and having hope Eyi mina ngamane ngife Smakade!!!"

@djzinhle said:

"I love you guys❤️"

Lady Du gives Boohle a shout-out for being a loyal friend

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Amapiano singers Lady Du and Boohle exemplified strong women empowerment online. The two stars showed people what happens when two women support each other.

Woza collaborators, Lady Du and Boohle, recently gave each other love on Instagram. It started when Boohle played Lady Du's song and shared a video of her jamming to it on her Instagram stories.

Source: Briefly News