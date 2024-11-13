Rachel Kolisi is navigating her divorce from Siya Kolisi with resilience, recently taking her children back to Paris

Rachel shared her experience on Instagram, recounting travel challenges, including missing a flight and taking a costly taxi to a train station

The trip's purpose was to help Nicholas and Keziah gain closure, as they hadn't said goodbye to their friends and teachers before leaving Paris in July

Rachel Kolisi has revealed why she took her children back to Paris. Image: Michael Steele - World Rugby/World Rugby

Source: Getty Images

Rachel Kolisi takes her children back to Paris

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rachel said she had a hectic moment in London when she could not get on a plane to Paris. The mother of two said they had to take a taxi to the train station, but grateful they all remained calm. Part of her post read:

"Couldn’t get on the flight, took a 1.5-hour taxi to the train station, paid a small fortune for our tickets. But we all stayed calm, laughed at how ridiculous this morning had been and kept it moving."

Rachel on why she took a trip to Paris

The media personality also revealed why she had to take her children back to the city of love after a few months. She explained that Nicholas and Keziah never got to bid farewell to their friends and teachers. Per the post, the family didn't know they were not going back to Paris when they left in July.

"I’m taking them to Paris so they can say goodbye to all their friends and teachers. We didn’t know we weren’t coming back when we left in July – important they get to have closure too."

Source: Briefly News