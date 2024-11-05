Wife to Springboks player Siya Kolisi, Rachel Kolisi, made her first public appearance since the shocking divorce announcement

Rachel Kolisi rubbed shoulders with Prince William at the Earthshot Cape Town Day 1 session

Kolisi has since broken her silence after revealing that she and Siya Kolisi would be divorcing

It is business as usual for Rachel Kolisi. Wife to Springboks player Siya Kolisi was out and about in Cape Town and looked stunning.

Rachel Kolisi has made her first public appearance. Image: Cindy Ord

Rachel Kolisi spotted out and about

Media personality Rachel Kolisi made her first public appearance since announcing her divorce from Springboks player for the Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi was in Cape Town when she met Prince William for the Earthshot Cape Town Day 1 session. She shared a stunning photo of her dressed in a smart casual suit.

Rachel breaks silence since divorce

Rachel Kolisi has since broken her silence on social media since the divorce announcement. She expressed gratitude for the supportive messages she received from people. She shared a photo with the caption:

"This is so hard. I have genuinely been overwhelmed by kindness and love, and I’m so grateful. Fully committed to my healing journey. Peace is my portion."

Mzansi shows love to Rachel Kolisi

Netizens reacted to Rachel Kolsi's stunning new Instagram post, saying she looks stunning and very elegant.

kerrimarks shared:

"Your comeback is stronger than your setback ❤️❤️❤️"

phumzasangqu gushed:

"Makoti we country Awusemhle 🔥🙌"

philip_k81 claimed:

"She's gonna do so much better without him."

nativechild.c gushed:

"Looking gorgeous @rachelkolisi ❤️ And to all the positive posts 🙌I just love seeing the sisterhood here. ❤️❤️ 😍😍 This tribe is what every girl needs."

margiebeeby stated:

"This is what ‘quiet strength’ looks like."

sa_tapiwa_alpheus45 relayed:

"Wishing you all the best Rachel."

siphosenkosihlatshwayo joked:

"Mother of the nation 🙌🏿"

Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi turns to God amid divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, Siya Kolisi has turned to God amid his divorce from Rachel Kolisi. The rugby player posted a bible verse about leaning to God during tough times.

The post comes a week after he announced his divorce from Rachel Kolisi in a joint statement on Instagram.

