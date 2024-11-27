Lvovo's life has become much easier thanks to a robot glove he recently acquired after trying numerous methods that weren't helpful to him

The Kwaito star shared that his doctor told him to take it easy and not jump back into work full-time

Fans can anticipate seeing him rock the stage during the festive season even though he is set to perform at only two events

Kwaito artist Lvovo Derrango recently revealed that he is using a rehabilitation robot glove to assist him in his recovery process. The talented musician, known for his hit Bayangisukela, was recommended this innovative tool by a fan who reached out to him on social media. He finds it more effective compared to other methods he has previously attempted, which haven't yielded the desired results.

"I can see the great work the glove is doing for me. It is helping, unlike other methods I've been using towards healing."

Lvovo's gradually navigating his recovery and career

In an interview with TimesLive, Lvovo explained that his doctor had advised him to take it easy and not to rush his recovery by performing too much. However, his fans will still get to see him perform, as he has bagged two gigs this festive season.

On 8 November 2024, the legendary artist released his new single, Nomalanga, featuring South African songstress Mpumi. This comes after he teased an upcoming album back in January.

It's been two years since the 42-year-old artist suffered a mild stroke. This ordeal happened during mid-performance in Ndwedwe, Kwa Zulu Natal. He approaches each day as it comes; hence, his recovery journey has its ups and downs. He also shared that he struggles with feelings of depression due to hardly getting bookings.

"It hasn't been a good journey as one sometimes gets depressed because of no income and the slow pace of recovery. Some days are good, and some days are bad. It wasn't an easy journey." said Lvovo

Lvovo shared a video of his robot glove on his Instagram page.

Positive comments for Lvovo

Only love and support was shown towards Lvovo as he unveiled his latest tool on Instagram. People cheered him on.

@mandi-was_born_to_sparkle wrote:

"Aaawww I'm so glad you finally bought it."

@luqa_t added:

"Ungaphei umoya Bafo. One day at a time. Much love."

@sanele_the_traveller commented:

"Nice device."

Lvovo gives recovery update

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Lvovo shared an update regarding his health, revealing that his body is about 90% functional post-stroke.

The 44-year-old musician spoke candidly to Isolezwe about his health and career. He shared that his recovery is almost complete, as he can drive, walk, and stand without aid. However, the award-winning star explained that he still struggles with 10% of his body functions, including the fingers on his left hand, which look deformed.

