Mohale Motaung recently celebrated passing with five distinctions. The media personality pursuing his studies shared his results on social media.

Mohale Motaung celebrated his academic success on social media. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mohale Motaung celebrates five distinctions

Halala! Mohale Motaung is keeping in his lane and is winning. He recently revealed that he has been excelling in his studies.

Taking to his X page, Mohale shared a copy of his results slip and celebrated the success. He also noted that going back to school was one of the best decisions he made for himself this year. He wrote:

"I decided to go back to school to complete my BCom and BBA degrees. Just received my BBA results - 5 distinctions in! 🥳"

Fans celebrate Mohale Motaung's success

Social media users are happy that Mohale Motaung is doing well since his messy divorce from Somizi Mhlongo. Many urged him to keep pushing.

@Cecilia_Mthwane said:

"Congratulations Hale, well-done 👌🙌❤️"

@Khajomaiaza commented:

"No wonder you guys were not compatible. Your an academic for a start . 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈."

@WellofPeace05 added:

"Can we have the name of the institution I wanna enroll.?. 🙄"

@RenaissanceAfro said:

"Congrats. Hard work pays off indeed."

@Jul_Nzu wrote:

"Some of us have always know this very potential that you have shown and have waited for you to wake up to living your full potential. Very proud of you 👏🏽"

@sindisramos said:

"I’m sure your mom is the happiest woman ❤️ Congratulations 🥳"

