KZN MEC of Social Development Mbali Shinga Involved in N3 Accident
South Africa

KZN MEC of Social Development Mbali Shinga Involved in N3 Accident

by  Tebogo Mokwena 2 min read
  • The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Social Development, Mbali Shinga, was involved in an accident in Pietermaritzburg
  • Her motorcade was stuck in traffic when a car sped in its direction and collided with the vehicle Shinge was travelling in
  • The MEC's accident occurred during the wet conditions the province is experiencing as a result of the Orange Level SAWS issued

KZN's Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga was in an accident in Pietermaritzburg
KZN MEC of Social Development Mbali Shinga escaped an accident unharmed. Images: KZN Department of Social Development
PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL—The MEC of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Shinga, was involved in an accident in Pietermaritzburg on 6 January 2025, as the province experienced a disruptive downpour.

MEC involved in an accident

SABC News said the MEC was travelling in a motorcade on the N3 when they got stuck in traffic. While waiting for the traffic to clear, A speeding motorist crashed into one of the security cars from behind. The car then collided with the MEC's vehicle. She escaped the incident unharmed.

Recent accidents in KwaZulu-Natal

The province of KwaZulu-Natal experienced several fatal accidents since the beginning of the festive.

South Africans react

Netizens on Facebook showed her compassion.

Renify Mithi said:

"She's a parent. Her children need her. All will be well, madam."

Mbeks Lihle said:

"Speedy recovery, mommy."

Mamonga WoSuthu SQ Zulu said:

"Get well soon, Nkosazana."

Thembinkosi Zulu said:

"I hope they recover soon."

KZN officials visit family of accident victims

In a related article, Briefly News reported that officials from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government visited the relatives of eight relatives who died in an accident. A taxi there was overturned on their way to a wedding.

The MEC of Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, visited the families on New Year's Day and expressed his pain at the accident.

"The loss of young women with a promising future and mothers, who were breadwinners, has devastating financial and emotional consequences," he said.

