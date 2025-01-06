KZN MEC of Social Development Mbali Shinga Involved in N3 Accident
- The KwaZulu-Natal MEC of Social Development, Mbali Shinga, was involved in an accident in Pietermaritzburg
- Her motorcade was stuck in traffic when a car sped in its direction and collided with the vehicle Shinge was travelling in
- The MEC's accident occurred during the wet conditions the province is experiencing as a result of the Orange Level SAWS issued
PIETERMARITZBURG, KWAZULU-NATAL—The MEC of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Shinga, was involved in an accident in Pietermaritzburg on 6 January 2025, as the province experienced a disruptive downpour.
MEC involved in an accident
SABC News said the MEC was travelling in a motorcade on the N3 when they got stuck in traffic. While waiting for the traffic to clear, A speeding motorist crashed into one of the security cars from behind. The car then collided with the MEC's vehicle. She escaped the incident unharmed.
Recent accidents in KwaZulu-Natal
The province of KwaZulu-Natal experienced several fatal accidents since the beginning of the festive.
- Over 50 people were injured, and one person died in a fatal car crash on 5 January on the P100 in Ndwedwe after a bus driver lost control
- One person tragically lost their lives when a vehicle plunged off a bridge and landed on train tracks in Shakaskraal
- A police officer was among four who died in a horrific accident on the R34 in Vryheid on 30 December
South Africans react
Netizens on Facebook showed her compassion.
Renify Mithi said:
"She's a parent. Her children need her. All will be well, madam."
Mbeks Lihle said:
"Speedy recovery, mommy."
Mamonga WoSuthu SQ Zulu said:
"Get well soon, Nkosazana."
Thembinkosi Zulu said:
"I hope they recover soon."
KZN officials visit family of accident victims
In a related article, Briefly News reported that officials from the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government visited the relatives of eight relatives who died in an accident. A taxi there was overturned on their way to a wedding.
The MEC of Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, visited the families on New Year's Day and expressed his pain at the accident.
"The loss of young women with a promising future and mothers, who were breadwinners, has devastating financial and emotional consequences," he said.
