One person was killed following a head-on collision on the N2 Northbound near Zinkwazi in KwaZulu-Natal

The driver of the bakkie was trapped in the wreckage of his vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters

Some social media users noted that the area in question was notorious for deadly accidents

A head-on collision on the N2 near Zwinkazi has left one dead and two others critically injured. Image: IPSS Medical Rescue

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL – One person has been killed in a tragic head-on collision on the N2.

The collision happened on the night of Sunday, 5 December 2025, on the N2 Northbound near Zinkwazi.

Two patients in critical condition

According to IPSS Medical Rescue, who attended the scene, a bakkie travelling northbound collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the bakkie was found trapped in his vehicle in critical condition. Firefighters from the KwaDukuza Local Municipality were called to help free him from the wreckage.

“One occupant in the second vehicle was in a serious condition, while sadly the second occupant sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on scene,” said IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Samantha Meyrick.

The two injured patients were transported to a nearby hospital for further care. The crash forced the closure of the N2 Northbound, with traffic being diverted onto the R102 at the Stanger off-ramp while emergency services attended to the scene.

The incident comes as motorists head back home after the holidays. Schools reopen next week, and many resume work on Monday, 6 January.

The N2 in KZN has witnessed a few fatal accidents lately. One person was killed when a bus and two cars collided on the N2 southbound near eSikhaleni on 15 December 2024.

On 30 December 2024, two people were killed when a taxi lost control on the N2 and crashed into a barrier.

South Africans weigh in on fatal crash

Social media users weighed in on the latest fatal crash, with some noting that the area was an accident hotspot.

Lisette Angelique Abell said:

“That spot is notorious😢.”

Nkule Xovizwe Sotobe added:

“Izinkwazi again😔.”

Goolam Hoosen Akoon stated:

“Only when a government official dies on that open road with no centre barrier will they then do something about it.”

Bavuyise Debeza said:

“The one thing I hate about old bakkies is how the cab deforms and loses its composition during a head-on collision.”

Betty Lyn asked:

“Alcohol?”

Police constable killed in head-on collision

In a related article, a police officer was killed in a head-on collision on the R34 near Vryheid, KwaZulu-Natal.

Briefly News reported that the constable was travelling towards Vryheid in a state vehicle prior to the crash on 30 December 2024.

Citizens blamed the poor state of the road for the accident that claimed the lives of five people in total.

Source: Briefly News