The Democratic Alliance slammed the Kill the Boer chant as unacceptable and inflammatory despite the Constitutional Court ruling

AfriForum's bid to appeal the Equality Court's decision in the highest court failed, as the court ruled that the song is protected under the freedom of speech laws

It also called on the Constitutional Court to reconsider the court's ruling and stressed that it has international drawbacks

Tebogo Mokwena

The DA slammed the ConCourt's Kill the Boer ruling. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Democratic Alliance (DA) has called for the Constitutional Court to reconsider its ruling in favour of the Kill the Boer chant. The highest court in the land ruled that the song is protected by the laws of freedom of speech, but the Democratic Alliance was not happy with the ruling.

What did the Democratic Alliance say?

In a statement the party posted on its @Our_DA X account, it said it has no place in South African society. It called for a rejection of bloodthirsty politicians to beat poverty and the high cost of living. The song's content provokes violence and sows seeds of hatred, it said. The DA also said the song's languages are not just damaging locally but internationally as well.

DA slams ConCourt ruling

The Democratic Alliance, which entered into a Government of National Unity with the African National Congress, also slammed the Constitutional Court's ruling. The party also demanded that President Cyril Ramaphosa's responsibility is to speak out against the singing of this song and not minimise its backlash.

Read the X statement here:

Recent outrage over the song

The Democratic Alliance joined the voices of billionaire Elon Musk and United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also spoke out against the song. Musk slammed Malema for singing the song on Human Rights Day in Sharpeville. He accused the media of not providing the incident coverage.

Rubio also condemned the singing of the song. He said the song incited violence and called on South Adrivan politicians and leaders to protect Afrikaners and disfavored groups.

What you need to know about the Kill the Boer chant

John Steenhuisen's party, the DA, spoke against the Kill the Boer song. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

AfriForum slams Constitutional Court ruling

In a related article, Briefly News reported that AfriForum slammed the constitutional court's ruling in favour of the Kill the Boer song. The court ruled that the song was not hate speech and was protected by the laws of freedom of expression.

Afriforum approached the Constitutional Court after the Equality Court ruled against it in 2022. It said more judges are ideologically driven and slammed Ramaphosa, accusing him of not condemning the song.

Source: Briefly News