EFF Calls on Government To Reject Nomination of Brent Bozell as US Ambassador to SA
Politics

by  Tebogo Mokwena 3 min read
  • The Economic Freedom Fighters vehemently opposed the nomination of Leo Brent Bozell III as the next possible US ambassador to South Africa
  • Bozell III is a conservative activist and the founder of a company known to criticise media bias
  • The EFF, in a stongly-worded statement, called on the government to reject his credentials as his nomination is considered an aggressive act

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, provided local and international political analysis and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his nine years of experience.

Donald Trump nominated Brent Bozell III to be the US ambassador to South Africa
The EFF condemned Donald Trump's nomination of Brent Bozell III as an ambassador. Images: Win McNamee/Getty Images and Kris Connor/Getty Images
JOHANNESBURG — The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is not happy that US Presideny Donald trump nominated renowned conservative Leo Brent Bozell III as the possible United States ambassador to South Africa. The EFF slammed him and called the nomination provocative and hostile.

What did EFF say about Bozell III?

Trump put Bozell III's name forward as a nomination for an ambassador on 25 March. This was after Secretary of State Marco Rubio expelled the former ambassador of South Africa to the United States and accused him of being a race-baiting politician. The EFF posted a statement on its @EFFSouthAfrica X account. The party said the nomination was a calculated act of aggression and a blatant declaration of war against South Africa.

The Red Berets said that Bozell III championed causes that aligned with white supremacy. The part said Trump is targeting the country and is doubling down on his contempt for South Africa's stance.

The EFF called on the government to reject Leo Brent Bozell III's nomination as the ambassador
The EFF weighed in on Donald Trump's ambassador nominee, Brent Bozell III. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images
"We urge the South African government to reject Bozell's credentials outright and to demand that the USA reconsiders this reckless nomination," the statement said.

Read the full X statement here:

What you need to know about US- SA relations

South Africans discuss the nomination

Nerizens discussing the nomination on SABC News' Facebook page shared different points of view.

Kenny Kgatla said:

"South Africa must firmly and unequivocally reject the appointment of this white supremacist with a documented histoty of racist views as the US ambassador."

Justice JZ said:

"If he comes, South Africa should nominate Malema to be an ambassador in America."

Mila Milanton Gamnca said:

"He's not welcomed in South Africa."

Katlego Hlongwane said:

"They know some organisations and individuals will completely reject him, including through violent protests around the country."

Marco Rubio slams Kill the Boer chant

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Rubio condemned the singing of the Kill the Boer chant. This was after EFF president Julius Malema sang the chant o 212 March.

Rubio said that the song is an incitement to violence and called on South African leaders and politicians to protect Afrikaners and disfavored minorities. Soth Africans criticised him.

