Julius Malema recently boisterously sang the controversial chant Kill the Boer, and it reached an overseas audience

One of the world's richest men, Elon Musk, reacted to seeing the EFF leader sing the song, and his outcry went global

Opposition party to the EFF, the DA has been vocal about their disapproval of the chant as a Human Rights violation, and South Africans discussed their arguments

Julius Malema celebrating EFF turning 10 was an event for the books. At the prestigious event, he broke out into a chant that has landed him in court with the Afriforum before.

Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson says he can not get involved in the 'Kill the Boer' controversy. Image: Peter Mogak/ Guillem Sartorio/Maja Hitij

Even though a court ruled that the song is not unconstitutional, the DA and Afriforum called for Julius Malema to be banned from singing it. Cyril Ramaphosa responded to people who have been urging him to get involved, including billionaire Elon Musk.

Cyril Ramaphosa chooses to stay mum on debate about Julius Malema chant

Despite the controversial lyrics of Kill the Boer, it seems even the South African president will stay clear of the matter. SABC News reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that the president would not be lodging an inquiry about the chant. The spokesman said the president has to refrain since the matter will appear before court.

DA infuriated by Kill the Boer chant's return at EFF's 10 anniversary celebrated

Julius Malema ruffled some feathers with his chant on stage. Cyril's response comes after the DA said it would approach the UN’s Human Rights Council to rule over the recent usage of Kill the Boer. The DA has been open about its frustration over the song. Hellen Zille was involved in a heated debate with Phumzile Van Damme.

South Africans discuss Kill the Boer debate

Many people shared their opinion about the controversial chant. Read people's comments below:

Vincent Tatenda Chibundo wrote:

"A chant is not a statement."

Andries Dre Masopoga addeD:

"Court have rulled in that matter, if they wanna exchange blows let them book a boxing ring is legal."

Romeo Manyako said:

"All these political parties went silent until EFF 10th birthday, now they rising from the dead, they must thank eff now cos it gave them something to debate about."

AfriForum to approach SCA to oppose Malema's “racist and polarising” actions

Briefly News previously reported that Civil rights organisation Afriforum is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the Equality Court's ruling that the EFF's finding of Kill the Boer does not constitute hate speech.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema reignited the organisation's challenge after singing the struggle song at the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium.

Speaking on the civil rights organisation's 4 September date with the SCA, Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said that the case forms part of a strategy to oppose Malema's "racist and polarising" actions, TimesLIVE reported.

