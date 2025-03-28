AfriForum have expressed unhappiness with the Constitutional Court and the President

The group accused the judges of using personal ideologies to interpret the Constitution

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel accused the President of giving his unspoken approval to calls for violence

GAUTENG – AfriForum is unhappy with the Constitutional Court and the President at the moment after Julius Malema sang the Kill the Boer song once again.

The Economic Freedom Fighters leader sang the struggle chant on 21 March at a rally to commemorate the Sharpeville Massacre.

AfriForum takes issue with Constitutional Court judges

With the EFF leader making headlines for singing the song during a time when there is already division, Afriforum approached the Constitutional Court. In 2020, the group approached the Equality Court to have it declared as hate speech, but the court ruled against them.

The organisation then approached the Constitutional Court, but its application for leave to appeal the judgment was dismissed.

The group has since accused the judges of using their personal ideologies to interpret the Constitution.

“We see more and more ideologically driven judges. This, together with the fact that the presidency as well as the government refuses to condemn these slogans that call for the killing of Afrikaners, means that we are on our own,” Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said.

AfriForum takes aim at President Cyril Ramaphosa

The lobby group also called out President Cyril Ramaphosa for failing to condemn the chant.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cold reaction and refusal to condemn Kill the Boer shows that he gives his unspoken approval to calls for violence against Afrikaners and other targeted minorities,” Kriel said.

This was in response to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya’s statement where he maintained that Ramaphosa would not condemn the “Kill the Boer” chant.

Magwenya’s statement was in response to a letter from AfriForum, who wrote to the president asking him to speak out against Malema’s singing of the song.

The group also accused the President of treating their letter with contempt, something they say he has done before

